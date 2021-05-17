Open Menu

Home run: Jeter sells waterfront Tampa estate for record $23M

It was listed for $29M

Miami /
May.May 17, 2021 04:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Derek Jeter and his Tampa mansion (Getty, Smith & Associates Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International)

Miami Marlins co-owner and New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter scored a home run with the sale of his waterfront estate in Tampa.

Jeter and his wife, Hannah, who had rented the Davis Islands mansion to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, sold the property for $22.5 million. It marks a record sale price in the Tampa Bay region.

The Jeters, who live in Miami, listed their nearly 22,000-square-foot estate last year for $29 million.

The property was sold to an undisclosed buyer, and the deal has not yet been recorded in Hillsborough County. Co-listing agent Stephen Gay of Smith & Associates declined to provide the buyer’s name. Toni Everett of the Toni Everett Company, who represented the buyer, declined to comment.

Gay said interest in the property peaked in the last two months. The buyer had made an offer previously — and then made a second offer that was higher.

Gay, who co-listed the property with Katie Glaser, said there’s been a “huge increase” in high-end home sales as a result of the pandemic, and that prices for homes on the Davis Islands have “skyrocketed” in the last eight months. He said he helped Brady and Bündchen find another house in the Tampa area.

The 1.3-acre property that the Jeters sold features 345 feet of open bay frontage, nearly 9,000 square feet of covered porches and balconies, a dock with two boat lifts, a heated spa and an 80-foot saltwater lap pool.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom and eight half-bathroom house has a wine cellar, movie theater, gym, six-car air conditioned garage, and guest quarters.

The previous record in the Tampa area was for a home that sold three weeks ago for $16.7 million.

In South Florida, Jeter owns two properties. He acquired a Coral Gables mansion at 7275 Old Cutler Road in 2018 via an LLC. The same LLC is also linked to a $16.6 million purchase of a waterfront lot at 625 Leucadendra Drive in Coral Gables in April.




    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateLuxury Real Estatetampa

