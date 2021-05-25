Open Menu

Ellen DeGeneres buys back Montecito estate from Tinder co-founder

With wife Portia de Rossi, talk show host paid $14M after selling it for less

Los Angeles /
May.May 25, 2021 03:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with their Montecito ranch (Getty, Zillow)

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with their Montecito ranch (Getty, Zillow)

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are seasoned luxury real estate buyers and sellers, but they appear to have a soft spot for a particular property in Montecito.

The couple just paid $14.3 million for a six-acre estate they had sold to Tinder co-founder Sean Rad three years ago for $11 million, according to Dirt.

DeGeneres and de Rossi bought Rancho San Leandro at 308 Ennisbrook Drive in September 2017 for $7.2 million. The property, which sits outside the Birnam Wood Golf Club, has multiple structures centered on an 1850s-era home that totals 3,100 square feet. The couple renovated the Rancho San Leandro and quickly listed it, as they have done with numerous other luxury Southern California estates and homes over the years.

Rad bought it in May 2018 then found it wasn’t quite a match, and relisted the property for $12.7 million a year later. He took it off the market early on in the pandemic.

Now, with the SoCal housing market in overdrive, Rad closed on the sale, taking in 30 percent more than he paid.

For DeGeneres and de Rossi, the Rancho San Leandro deal marks their third trade in Montecito since the fall. The other two include the $49 million purchase of Dennis Miller’s estate, and the $33 million sale of a 9-acre property. Outside of Santa Barbara County, the pair sold Adam Levine’s former Beverly Hills mansion in April for $47 million.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateMontecitoSanta Barbara County

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
J. Michael Arrington with the property (Getty, James Irwin / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)
TechCrunch founder buys waterfront Coral Gables home
TechCrunch founder buys waterfront Coral Gables home
Tom Cruise and his 320-acre estate (Getty, LIV Sotheby’s Realty)
Tom Cruise’s 320-acre Colorado estate sells at near asking
Tom Cruise’s 320-acre Colorado estate sells at near asking
Julianne Moore and 42 House 2 Road, Montauk (Getty, Zillow)
Julianne Moore sells Montauk cottage six years after first listing it
Julianne Moore sells Montauk cottage six years after first listing it
Marc Anthony and 300 Costanera Road (Getty, Mint Studios Miami)
Marc Anthony sells waterfront Coral Gables estate for $22M
Marc Anthony sells waterfront Coral Gables estate for $22M
Derek Jeter and his Tampa mansion (Getty, Smith & Associates Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International)
Jeter sells waterfront Tampa estate for record $23M
Jeter sells waterfront Tampa estate for record $23M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.