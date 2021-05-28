Open Menu

Penthouse anyone?: Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee upgrade at Palazzo Del Sol

Former tennis, NBA stars paid $19M after selling different unit in Fisher Island complex

May.May 28, 2021 11:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee and Palazzo Del Sol (Getty, Facebook/PalazzoDelSolFIsherIsland)

Former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and ex-New York Knick David Lee upgraded to a penthouse at Palazzo Del Sol, after selling a different unit in the luxury complex, The Real Deal has learned.

The couple paid $18.7 million for unit 7001. The seller was PDS Development, which developed the 10-story Fisher Island building, Miami-Dade County property records show.

The unit has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It is 6,644 square feet with 5,171 square feet of terrace space and a lap pool. Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty brokered the deal.

Wozniacki and Lee, who married in 2019, sold a unit in the same complex in February for $16.3 million. According to a source familiar with the deal, the most recent purchase was the last-remaining unit on the market. Sales have totaled $450 million. The 46-unit Palazzo Del Sol was built in 2016, and designed by Kobi Karp.

Wozniacki retired from professional tennis last year. The former top-ranked player finished her 15-year career with 30 titles, including the one Grand Slam. Lee is a former NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and a fan favorite with the Knicks. He played college basketball at the University of Florida.




