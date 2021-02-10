Open Menu

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee sell Fisher Island condo in one month

It hit the market for $17.5M in January

Miami /
Feb.February 10, 2021 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee with their unit (Getty, The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Lifestyle Production Group)

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, sold their Fisher Island condo within about a month of listing it for sale.

It sold for $16.3 million.

The couple listed their unit at Palazzo Del Sol for $17.5 million in early January. The 8,430-square-foot condo has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bathroom. It sold to an undisclosed buyer, according to a press release.

Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker represented the buyer and sellers. The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale.

Wozniacki, once the world’s No. 2 tennis player, and Lee, a two-time NBA All-Star who retired from the NBA in 2017, acquired the unit from the developer for $13.5 million in 2018.

The condo was designed by Christina Hamoui of Artefacto and includes nearly 2,500 square feet of wraparound terrace with views of Biscayne Bay, the ocean, marina and Government Cut.

Wozniacki retired from professional tennis early last year after a 15-year career with 30 titles, including an Australian Open win. According to the Women’s Tennis Association, she’s currently fifth in all-time career earnings of more than $35 million.

Lee, who played at the University of Florida, won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015. In 2019, Lee sold an unfinished condo at Sierra Towers in West Hollywood for $11 million, after buying the three-unit property for $13.5 million in 2017.

Fisher Island is the wealthiest ZIP code in the U.S.

PDS Development, led by Heinrich von Hanau, built Palazzo Del Sol, a 10-story, 46-unit condo building that was designed by Kobi Karp. Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll recently sold a four-bedroom condo at Palazzo Del Sol that once belonged to Oprah Winfrey for $20 million.

PDS also completed Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island. Last month, the CEO of a nutrition company and his wife, an author, bought a condo at Palazzo Della Luna for $17.4 million.





