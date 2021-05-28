Open Menu

Zac Efron sells in Los Feliz after big buy in Australia

Actor unloaded 5.6K sf home; in fall he acquired 300 acres of land Down Under

Los Angeles /
May.May 28, 2021 03:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Zac Efron and 2173 W. Live Oak Drive (Getty, Realtor)

Zac Efron and 2173 W. Live Oak Drive (Getty, Realtor)

Zac Efron is officially out of Los Feliz, with apparent plans to head Down Under.

The actor sold his 5,644-square-foot home for $5.3 million, according to Dirt. It was well over $1 million more than he paid for it in 2013.

Efron listed the property at 2173 W. Live Oak Drive in December for $5.9 million. In March, he shaved $300,000 off the price.

The one-acre hillside property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It spans three stories with decks and balconies on each floor with clear views of L.A. Efron added a waterfall to the pool and spa in the backyard.

It’s the second notable deal in the neighborhood of late. Last week, Leonardo DiCaprio paid Jesse Tyler Ferguson $7.1 million for a 5,000-square-foot home.

Efron appears to be leaving L.A. altogether, according to reports. He rented a home in southeast Australia last year, and hunkered down there throughout the pandemic. In the fall, he paid $2 million for 318 acres of undeveloped, mostly forested property in New South Wales. Efron reportedly plans to build a house there.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateLA luxury real estateLos Feliz

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
Penthouse anyone?: Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee upgrade at Palazzo Del Sol
Penthouse anyone?: Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee upgrade at Palazzo Del Sol
Penthouse anyone?: Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee upgrade at Palazzo Del Sol
Elle
Ellen DeGeneres buys back Montecito estate from Tinder co-founder
Ellen DeGeneres buys back Montecito estate from Tinder co-founder
J. Michael Arrington with the property (Getty, James Irwin / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)
TechCrunch founder buys waterfront Coral Gables home
TechCrunch founder buys waterfront Coral Gables home
Tom Cruise and his 320-acre estate (Getty, LIV Sotheby’s Realty)
Tom Cruise’s 320-acre Colorado estate sells at near asking
Tom Cruise’s 320-acre Colorado estate sells at near asking
Julianne Moore and 42 House 2 Road, Montauk (Getty, Zillow)
Julianne Moore sells Montauk cottage six years after first listing it
Julianne Moore sells Montauk cottage six years after first listing it
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.