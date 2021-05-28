Zac Efron is officially out of Los Feliz, with apparent plans to head Down Under.

The actor sold his 5,644-square-foot home for $5.3 million, according to Dirt. It was well over $1 million more than he paid for it in 2013.

Efron listed the property at 2173 W. Live Oak Drive in December for $5.9 million. In March, he shaved $300,000 off the price.

The one-acre hillside property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It spans three stories with decks and balconies on each floor with clear views of L.A. Efron added a waterfall to the pool and spa in the backyard.

It’s the second notable deal in the neighborhood of late. Last week, Leonardo DiCaprio paid Jesse Tyler Ferguson $7.1 million for a 5,000-square-foot home.

Efron appears to be leaving L.A. altogether, according to reports. He rented a home in southeast Australia last year, and hunkered down there throughout the pandemic. In the fall, he paid $2 million for 318 acres of undeveloped, mostly forested property in New South Wales. Efron reportedly plans to build a house there.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch