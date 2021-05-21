Leonardo DiCaprio dropped $7.1 million on a near century-old Los Feliz home, adding to his growing Los Angeles area real estate portfolio.

The Oscar winner shelled out about $100,000 over asking for the 4,926-square-foot pad, according to Dirt. The Spanish Colonial-style home at 2566 Aberdeen Avenue belonged to “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita.

Ferguson paid $4.6 million for it in 2013. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house was built in 1928, but has been renovated and upgraded by its previous owners.

They include singer Gwen Stefani, who bought it in 1998. She owned it for nearly a decade, and added a pool, along with other upgrades, according to the report. The home changed hands twice before Ferguson bought it.

He hired “Will & Grace” set director Peter Gurski to redesign the interiors, according to Dirt. The home was featured in “Architectural Digest” in 2018.

DiCaprio also owns a 1920s Tudor-style home in the neighborhood, where his father George DiCaprio lives. The actor bought that property from musician Moby in 2018 for $4.9 million.

DiCaprio primarily resides in a two-house compound in the Bird Streets, but owns at least two properties in Malibu — one home on Carbon Beach and a hilltop spread.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch