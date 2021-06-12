Open Menu

Iggy Azalea feuds with her new neighbor in Hidden Hills

Azalea paid $5.2M for a mid-century ranch home in the enclave

Los Angeles Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 12, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rapper Iggy Azalea with her new Hidden Hills property (Getty, Sotheby's International Realty)

Rapper Iggy Azalea with her new Hidden Hills property (Getty, Sotheby’s International Realty)

Iggy Azalea has been at her new home in Hidden Hills for no more than a week and already is feuding with a neighbor.

The Australian rapper paid $5.2 million for a 1960s home in the neighborhood last week, according to Dirt, and has started renovating. Her neighbor apparently doesn’t like the work.

Azalea, 31, gave her side of the story on Twitter.

She said the renovation and construction work is city-approved and would be “on and off for the next year and half.”

The wood-and-brick, ranch-style house was built in 1963. It totals 5,228 square feet with five bedrooms and bathrooms. The home was updated in 2006.

The great room has vaulted ceilings and is the main living space in the house. There is a large kitchen with a dining area and a wine-serving area as well.

The main bedroom has a fireplace and a walk-in closet. There is also a one-bedroom guest house.

The property totals about an acre and includes a pool and patio area. Azalea — whose given name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly — said she’s building a playground for her one-year-old son, Onyx. It will include a zip line.


Other celebrities including Lil Wayne, Madonna and quarterback Matthew Stafford have bought homes in Hidden Hills this year. The neighborhood is also home to at least two Kardashians.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateHidden Hills

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Tommy and Dee Olceppo Hilfiger with 313 Dunbar Road (Getty, Google Maps)
    Tommy Hilfiger drops $21M for waterfront Palm Beach home
    Tommy Hilfiger drops $21M for waterfront Palm Beach home
    Kate Winslet and 532 West 22nd Street (Getty, Aranda Plumbing)
    “Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet sells Chelsea duplex
    “Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet sells Chelsea duplex
    Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union with 5980 North Bay Road. (Getty, Brett Harris Homes)
    Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union sell waterfront Miami Beach estate for $22M
    Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union sell waterfront Miami Beach estate for $22M
    Michael Amini and his Newport Coast property. (Getty, Compass)
    Michael Amini, the “King of Bling,” seeks $69.8M for custom Newport Coast mansion
    Michael Amini, the “King of Bling,” seeks $69.8M for custom Newport Coast mansion
    B-52s’ Kate Pierson lists quirky upstate NY motel for $2.2M
    B-52s’ Kate Pierson lists quirky upstate NY motel for $2.2M
    B-52s’ Kate Pierson lists quirky upstate NY motel for $2.2M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.