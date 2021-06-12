Iggy Azalea has been at her new home in Hidden Hills for no more than a week and already is feuding with a neighbor.

The Australian rapper paid $5.2 million for a 1960s home in the neighborhood last week, according to Dirt, and has started renovating. Her neighbor apparently doesn’t like the work.

Azalea, 31, gave her side of the story on Twitter.

Day 1 living in my new house and my bored housewives ass neighbor already tried to snitch on me for doing construction in my own fuckin home. 😹😩 Little does she know, fucking with her is now my new hobby and life’s work. You live next to a Gemini now sweetie. Hi, I’m petty! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 3, 2021

She said the renovation and construction work is city-approved and would be “on and off for the next year and half.”

The wood-and-brick, ranch-style house was built in 1963. It totals 5,228 square feet with five bedrooms and bathrooms. The home was updated in 2006.

The great room has vaulted ceilings and is the main living space in the house. There is a large kitchen with a dining area and a wine-serving area as well.

The main bedroom has a fireplace and a walk-in closet. There is also a one-bedroom guest house.

The property totals about an acre and includes a pool and patio area. Azalea — whose given name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly — said she’s building a playground for her one-year-old son, Onyx. It will include a zip line.

Yupppppppp!!! Also a zip line but that may or may not secretly be for mommy hehe https://t.co/PAtGcDoTwf — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 3, 2021



Other celebrities including Lil Wayne, Madonna and quarterback Matthew Stafford have bought homes in Hidden Hills this year. The neighborhood is also home to at least two Kardashians.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch