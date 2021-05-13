Open Menu

Matthew Stafford scores Hidden Hills home after trade to LA Rams

Quarterback buys under-construction spec manse for $19.6M

Los Angeles /
May.May 13, 2021 09:42 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Matthew Stafford and renderings of his future Hidden Hills manse. (Getty, EGC Real Estate)
Matthew Stafford and renderings of his future Hidden Hills manse. (Getty, EGC Real Estate)

Matthew Stafford wasted no time getting settled in Los Angeles following his trade from the Detroit Lions to the L.A. Rams.

Just a week after the trade became official, the 33-year-old quarterback paid $19.6 million in an off-market deal for a spec home under construction in Hidden Hills, according to Dirt. The trade was announced in January and formalized in March.

The modernist-meets-farmhouse manse will span about 15,000 square feet with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The developer is EGC Real Estate Group and architecture firm 64North designed it.

EGC bought the 2.7-acre property for $3.5 million in mid-2018 and planned to complete the speculative project by the second quarter of last year. The coronavirus pandemic likely pushed back the timetable.

EGC said on its website that the home will have a “commercial quality” theater, large gym, massage room with steam shower, two wine rooms, guest house and six-care garage with lifts.

Hidden Hills is a guard-gated community popular with celebrities, including members of the Jenner-Kardashian family. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian recently bought neighboring homes there.

There have been at least two notable eight-figure deals in the neighborhood this year. Rapper Lil Wayne bought a 12,000-square-foot house in early April for $15.4 million. A couple of weeks later, Madonna bought one 500 square feet larger from The Weeknd for $19.3 million.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateHidden HillsSpec Homes

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Tobey Maguire and his $11 million acre of dirt. (Getty, David Offer)
Tobey Maguire sells acre of dirt in Brentwood for $11M
Tobey Maguire sells acre of dirt in Brentwood for $11M
Katy Perry and 9575 Lime Orchard Drive (Getty, Redfin)
Katy Perry unloads Beverly Hills Post Office pad
Katy Perry unloads Beverly Hills Post Office pad
Anthony Davis and Stratford Circle mansion, Los Angeles (Getty, Google Maps)
Anthony Davis buys Bel Air mansion with b-ball court
Anthony Davis buys Bel Air mansion with b-ball court
Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne with 100 Altos Drive (Getty, Compass)
Facing lawsuits, Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne list Pasadena mansion
Facing lawsuits, Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne list Pasadena mansion
Phil Spector and 1700 Grand View Drive (Getty, Redfin)
Phil Spector’s infamous Alhambra mansion sells
Phil Spector’s infamous Alhambra mansion sells
J.J. Abrams and the San Remo Drive home (Getty, Realtor)
JJ Abrams hopes force awakens buyers for Pacific Palisades pad
JJ Abrams hopes force awakens buyers for Pacific Palisades pad
Marshmello and 14023 Aubrey Road (Getty, Redfin)
Marshmello revealed as buyer of Mulholland Estates property
Marshmello revealed as buyer of Mulholland Estates property
Rendering's of Byron Allen's future mansion. (Getty, Landry Design Group)
Media mogul Byron Allen is building a Beverly Hills megamansion
Media mogul Byron Allen is building a Beverly Hills megamansion
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.