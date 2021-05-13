Matthew Stafford wasted no time getting settled in Los Angeles following his trade from the Detroit Lions to the L.A. Rams.

Just a week after the trade became official, the 33-year-old quarterback paid $19.6 million in an off-market deal for a spec home under construction in Hidden Hills, according to Dirt. The trade was announced in January and formalized in March.

The modernist-meets-farmhouse manse will span about 15,000 square feet with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The developer is EGC Real Estate Group and architecture firm 64North designed it.

EGC bought the 2.7-acre property for $3.5 million in mid-2018 and planned to complete the speculative project by the second quarter of last year. The coronavirus pandemic likely pushed back the timetable.

EGC said on its website that the home will have a “commercial quality” theater, large gym, massage room with steam shower, two wine rooms, guest house and six-care garage with lifts.

Hidden Hills is a guard-gated community popular with celebrities, including members of the Jenner-Kardashian family. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian recently bought neighboring homes there.

There have been at least two notable eight-figure deals in the neighborhood this year. Rapper Lil Wayne bought a 12,000-square-foot house in early April for $15.4 million. A couple of weeks later, Madonna bought one 500 square feet larger from The Weeknd for $19.3 million.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch