Open Menu

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put LA mansion on market

Singer and actress asking $17M for 15K sf spread

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 24, 2021 01:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner with their Encino property (Getty, Compass)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner with their Encino property (Getty, Compass)

Nearly two years ago, the Jonas brothers and their wives bought a pair of mansions in Encino, spending a combined $35 million on the properties.

Now, it seems, the band of neighbors is breaking up.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner listed their 15,000-square-foot mansion on Valley Meadow Road for $16.8 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. They paid $14.1 million for the home in late 2019.

Around that time, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra bought their $20 million home in the area.

Both abodes were newly built at the time.

Compass’ Carl Gambino, who is the listing agent for the Valley Meadow Road mansion, said the couple made some upgrades on the property, according to the report.

The mansion is the couple’s second to hit the market in less than a year. In September, they listed their 2,900-square-foot Manhattan condo for $5.9 million. They bought that unit for $5.6 million in 2018.

Meanwhile, Encino has been an active market in recent months. Actress Bridget Fonda and composer Danny Elfman purchased two neighboring homes for $8 million and famed rocker John Fogerty listed his mansion for $9 million.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateEncinoLA luxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Alex Rodriguez and the Bridgehampton house (Corcoran, Getty)
    A-Rod rents Bridgehampton home, stone’s throw from J-Lo’s
    A-Rod rents Bridgehampton home, stone’s throw from J-Lo’s
    Sanctuary Ranch outside of Billings, Montana, a nearly 900-acre property that Paul and Roberta Johnson bought in late December. (Hall and Hall)
    Homes on the range: Luxury ranch sales are booming
    Homes on the range: Luxury ranch sales are booming
    Robert Redford and the Utah ranch (Photos via Getty, UTAH REAL ESTATE / Windermere Real Estate-Utah / Jaisa Bishop)
    One of Robert Redford’s Utah ranches hits market
    One of Robert Redford’s Utah ranches hits market
    Novak Djokovic with the unit (Eighty Seven Park unit photo via Lenny Kagan, Djokovic via Getty)
    Novak Djokovic sells Miami Beach condo for modest profit
    Novak Djokovic sells Miami Beach condo for modest profit
     Adam Neumann (Getty, Bal Harbour Florida)
    Ex-WeWork CEO Adam Neumann inks $44M deal for Bal Harbour properties
    Ex-WeWork CEO Adam Neumann inks $44M deal for Bal Harbour properties
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.