Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman buy neighboring homes in Encino

Couple sold their 2 homes in Brentwood late last year

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 09, 2021 11:14 AM
By Dennis Lynch
Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman with 4179 Valley Meadow Road (Getty, Redfin)
Actress Bridget Fonda and composer Danny Elfman have purchased two neighboring homes in Encino for $8 million.
They bought the two properties — totaling around 2.2 acres — from two separate buyers, according to Dirt.
The properties each have 1950s ranch-style homes with 10 bedrooms and nine bathrooms between them.
The couple acquired the larger of the two, at 6,000 square feet, in March for $4.7 million. Some of the main rooms have vaulted ceilings and burled hardwood floors. The kitchen appears recently renovated with modern appliances.
Fonda and Elfman picked up the house next door more recently for $3.3 million, about $275,000 above the list price. The 3,500-square-foot home, which has more dated interiors, was marketed as a teardown. The living room has carpeting and the kitchen appears to be a few decades old.
The couple seems to have a thing for buying neighboring properties. They owned a two-home compound in Hancock Park for several years before selling them in two separate transactions late last year.
The larger of the two — an Italianate villa-style home — sold for $8.8 million and the smaller for $4.2 million.
Encino has seen a steady stream of notable deals in the last several months. Singer Meghan Trainor and Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts each bought homes in the neighborhood late last year.
[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 

