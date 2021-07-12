After more than two decades, it’s time to close the curtains on Bette Midler’s Upper East Side penthouse.

Midler and her husband, Martin von Haselberg, sold their triplex at 1125 Fifth Avenue for $45 million, property records show. John Burger of Brown Harris Stevens had the listing.

The couple first listed the co-op for $50 million in September 2019. The unknown buyer purchased the property through a trust administered by the New York-based law firm Ganfer Shore Leeds & Zauderer.

Midler had lived in the home since the 1990s, but decided to put the home up for sale after her daughter, actress Sophie von Haselberg, moved out. In an email to the New York Times in 2019, Midler said it was “time for another family to enjoy it.”

The sun-drenched co-op spans 7,000 square feet over three floors and includes 3,000 square feet of landscaped terracing, according to the listing. It features six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, and a 70-foot entertaining space with views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline.

The home is just a few doors down from a penthouse recently purchased by Paul McCartney’s brother-in-law John Eastman, an entertainment lawyer who once represented The Beatles.