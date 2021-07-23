Open Menu

Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”

Million Dollar Listings Los Angeles star seeking $65,000 a month for 7-bedroom home

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 23, 2021 03:45 PM
TRD Staff
Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)

Fredrik Eklund and family are moving into their “forever home” and putting up their Bel Air mansion for rent.

The Douglas Elliman agent and “Million Dollar Listings Los Angeles” star is asking $65,000 a month for the seven-bedroom property at 1211 Stradella Road, according to People. Eklund wrote about the home and the listing on Instagram.

“It’s like living inside a Hollywood dream and now it’s time to let the next family enjoy it — because we are about to move into our forever home,” the post reads.

The 10,500-square-foot mansion sits behind a gated drive flanked by hedges. Inside, there are wood floors, including some parquet floors, wrought-iron railings and features, and a large kitchen.

The main bedroom includes a fireplace, seating area, two bathrooms, and a terrace. The rear of the home opens to a stone patio. The 1.5-acre property includes a pool and a full-size tennis court. Much of the backyard is lawns.

A listing for the 1.5-acre property says its available starting September 1, either furnished or unfurnished. Eklund holds the listing himself.

Eklund rose to prominence as an agent in New York and first starred in “Million Dollar Listings New York” in its first season in 2012. He moved to Los Angeles and joined the L.A. cast in 2019.

Earlier this year, he and his husband Derek Kaplan bought a 5,700-square-foot home in Beverly Hills as an investment property. They paid $7 million for the home.

[People] —Dennis Lynch 




