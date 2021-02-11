Open Menu

Fredrik Eklund reps himself in $7M Beverly Hills buy

“Million Dollar Listing” star and Elliman broker moved to LA in July 2019 to expand West Coast team

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 11, 2021 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fredrik Eklund and his Beverly Hills home (Getty, Redfin)
Fredrik Eklund and his Beverly Hills home (Getty, Redfin)

More than a year after moving to Los Angeles to expand his team, Douglas Elliman broker Fredrik Eklund has planted roots in Beverly Hills.

The “Million Dollar Listing” star and his husband Derek Kaplan paid over $7 million for a 5,700-square-foot home in the tony enclave, according to Dirt.com.

The home at 9573 Lania Lane was built in 2017 and sits on about a third of an acre. It has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The home has a semi-open floor plan and amenities like a gym room, home theater and a pool.

Naturally, Eklund represented himself in the deal. Christine Martin and Samira Gores with the Agency represented the seller.

With Kaplan and their young twins, Eklund made a well-publicized move to L.A. in mid-2019, after many years as one of the top brokers in New York. Eklund’s shift was in part to oversee the expansion of the Eklund-Gomes team’s 64-person West Coast group. They also have a team in Miami.

Eklund and Kaplan first rented a home in Trousdale Estates and later moved into a 12,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion, where they have been living.

The L.A. luxury market tanked during the extended coronavirus lockdown in the spring, but bounced back once county health officials lifted restrictions on in-person home showings. Activity slowed in the fall, but that was because of low inventory. Condo sales, which Eklund had said he would focus in part on, have been up in recent months in L.A. [Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Beverly HillsCelebrity Real EstateFredrik EklundLA luxury real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Tyra Banks with her new 4 bedroom coastal home. (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
Tyra Banks is smizing at her Malibu beach house buy
Tyra Banks is smizing at her Malibu beach house buy
Steven Udvar-Hazy and Villa Firenze (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
Listed for $160M, Villa Firenze estate sells at auction
Listed for $160M, Villa Firenze estate sells at auction
Soleil Moon Frye and 25010 Jim Bridger Road (Getty, Redfin)
Punky Brewster reboots and relocates: Soleil Moon Frye lists Hidden Hills pad
Punky Brewster reboots and relocates: Soleil Moon Frye lists Hidden Hills pad
Laurene Powell Jobs and an aerial of the assemblage (Getty; Google Maps)
Laurene Powell Jobs expands beachfront assemblage in Malibu with $17M buy
Laurene Powell Jobs expands beachfront assemblage in Malibu with $17M buy
Jho Low, Riza Aziz and Mohamed Hadid with the Trousdale Estates mansion (Photos via Getty, Redfin)
Trousdale Estates mansion with ties to Hadid, 1MDB masterminds sells for $27M
Trousdale Estates mansion with ties to Hadid, 1MDB masterminds sells for $27M
Curry bought the Menlo Park home 2 years ago. (Getty, Compass)
Steph Curry asks $1.35M for modest Menlo Park home
Steph Curry asks $1.35M for modest Menlo Park home
Shane Smith and his Santa Monica Estate (Photos via Getty; The Agency)
Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith wants $50M for SaMo mansion
Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith wants $50M for SaMo mansion
Ken Moelis pictured with his new property. (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
Investment banker Ken Moelis adds to his Malibu portfolio
Investment banker Ken Moelis adds to his Malibu portfolio
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.