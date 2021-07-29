Open Menu

Durst to fire unvaccinated corporate employees Sept. 6

Edict does not apply to union workers

New York /
Jul.July 29, 2021 10:25 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Durst Organization CEO Douglas Durst (Getty)

Durst Organization CEO Douglas Durst (Getty)

Nonunion employees of the Durst Organization have a decision to make: get vaccinated or get a new job.

The development firm gave its corporate employees until Sept. 6 — the day after Labor Day — to be vaccinated against Covid. If they are not, those employees will be fired, Crain’s reported.

The only exemptions from the policy are for religious or medical reasons. It’s not clear if employees need to have completed their vaccination series or simply started it for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which both require two shots several weeks apart.

Durst employs around 350 corporate employees. The company also employs about 700 union members, for whom the new policy will not apply. Tenants at Durst Organization buildings can make their own decisions about vaccination requirements.

Read more

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice ruled that businesses could mandate vaccination for employees. A number of companies besides Durst have taken that step, while others have postponed planned returns to the offices amid the surging Delta variant.

State employees of New York are required to be vaccinated by the same Sept. 6 date or be subject to weekly Covid testing. New York City employees have until Sept. 13.

Other companies, such as Apple, are choosing to postpone a return to the office as they wait to see how the Delta variant continues to affect case counts.

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatedurst organizationManhattan

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CBRE's Emma Giamartino and Bob Sulentic (CBRE, iStock)
    Flush with cash, CBRE is ready to spend
    Flush with cash, CBRE is ready to spend
    GCP CEO Alan Yang (Getty, GCP)
    GLP raises $2.3B for logistics property fund
    GLP raises $2.3B for logistics property fund
    Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Getty)
    Twitter, Google latest big companies to delay office returns
    Twitter, Google latest big companies to delay office returns
    Converting offices to lab spaces comes with challenges, as some spaces need specific ventilation and upgraded electrical facilities (Getty)
    Conversions from offices to life science labs booming
    Conversions from offices to life science labs booming
    132 West 14th Street and KPG’s co-founders Rod Kritsberg and Gregory Kraut (Avison Young, KPG)
    KPG signs long-term ground lease for 57K sf at 132 West 14th Street
    KPG signs long-term ground lease for 57K sf at 132 West 14th Street
    Paramount Group lost $16 million last quarter
    Paramount Group posts $16M quarterly loss
    Paramount Group posts $16M quarterly loss
    Commercial property sales outpace pre-pandemic figures in Q2
    Commercial property sales outpace pre-pandemic figures in Q2
    Commercial property sales outpace pre-pandemic figures in Q2
    David Grutman and Pharrell’s Goodtime Hotel had received nearly 30 noise violations (Carma Connected, Getty)
    Too much of a good time? David Grutman and Pharrell’s Goodtime Hotel could lose entertainment permit
    Too much of a good time? David Grutman and Pharrell’s Goodtime Hotel could lose entertainment permit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.