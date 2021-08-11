The opportunity to live like a real housewife of New York is at hand, thanks to Dorinda Medley.

Medley, 56, the “Real Housewives of New York” alumna, is putting her Great Barrington, Massachusetts mansion on Airbnb for two nights only this month. The entire 11,000-square-foot mansion will be available to two groups of up to four, People reported.

The listing will go live on Airbnb Aug. 18, with the two nights available being Aug. 23 and 25. Groups selected to stay at the residence will be charged $100.

Medley referred to the mansion as the “Disneyland of Housewives” when speaking to the magazine. The Tudor-style retreat, known as Blue Stone Manor, will be available while Medley is out of town promoting a book she wrote at the residence during the pandemic.

The mansion sits on 18 acres in the scenic Berkshires town. It features a fish room, a billiards room, a pool, fountains and landscaped gardens. According to the New York Post, the estate was a gift from Medley’s husband, who died in 2011.

Famed New York architect Stanford White — responsible for the Washington Memorial Arch and the original Penn Station, among other great works — designed the mansion. White was fatally shot at the second Madison Square Garden, which he designed, by the husband of a showgirl with whom he was having an affair.

Medley will also host a virtual experience at the estate Aug. 27 to raise money for Ronald McDonald House New York, at 405 East 73rd Street.

Blue Stone Manor was the site of various parties and gatherings on the Bravo reality show prior to Medley’s departure from the program in 2020.

[People] — Holden Walter-Warner