Open Menu

“Real housewife” Dorinda Medley lists Berkshires mansion on Airbnb

Home of “Real Housewives of New York” alumna available for two nightly rentals

National /
Aug.August 11, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dorinda Medley and Blue Stone Manor (Getty, Airbnb/Mick Hales)

Dorinda Medley and Blue Stone Manor (Getty, Airbnb/Mick Hales)

The opportunity to live like a real housewife of New York is at hand, thanks to Dorinda Medley.

Medley, 56, the “Real Housewives of New York” alumna, is putting her Great Barrington, Massachusetts mansion on Airbnb for two nights only this month. The entire 11,000-square-foot mansion will be available to two groups of up to four, People reported.

The listing will go live on Airbnb Aug. 18, with the two nights available being Aug. 23 and 25. Groups selected to stay at the residence will be charged $100.

Blue Stone Manor (Airbnb/Mick Hales)

Blue Stone Manor (Airbnb/Mick Hales)

Medley referred to the mansion as the “Disneyland of Housewives” when speaking to the magazine. The Tudor-style retreat, known as Blue Stone Manor, will be available while Medley is out of town promoting a book she wrote at the residence during the pandemic.

The mansion sits on 18 acres in the scenic Berkshires town. It features a fish room, a billiards room, a pool, fountains and landscaped gardens. According to the New York Post, the estate was a gift from Medley’s husband, who died in 2011.

Read more

Famed New York architect Stanford White — responsible for the Washington Memorial Arch and the original Penn Station, among other great works — designed the mansion. White was fatally shot at the second Madison Square Garden, which he designed, by the husband of a showgirl with whom he was having an affair.

Medley will also host a virtual experience at the estate Aug. 27 to raise money for Ronald McDonald House New York, at 405 East 73rd Street.

Blue Stone Manor was the site of various parties and gatherings on the Bravo reality show prior to Medley’s departure from the program in 2020.

[People] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AirbnbarchitectureCelebrity Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Builders are now restricting sales to avoid being overwhelmed — causing prices to climb even higher. (iStock)
    Builders selling new homes faster than they can construct them
    Builders selling new homes faster than they can construct them
    Renderings of 109 East 79th Street and 11 Hoyt Street (Photos via Noë & Associates with The Boundary, Studio Gang)
    July new development sales contracts shoot up 94%
    July new development sales contracts shoot up 94%
    Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, 536 East 14th Street, Mayor Bill de Blasio and 412 West 49th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    City settles two Airbnb rental lawsuits for $1.2 million
    City settles two Airbnb rental lawsuits for $1.2 million
    Black homeownership’s Catch-22
    Black homeownership’s Catch-22
    Black homeownership’s Catch-22
    Engel & Völkers CEO Sven Odia and Permira managing partner Kurt Björklund (Engel & Völkers, Permira)
    Engel & Völkers sells majority stake to private equity firm Permira
    Engel & Völkers sells majority stake to private equity firm Permira
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.