Josh Flagg, a top agent and star of “Million Dollar Listing,” is moving from Rodeo Realty to Douglas Elliman, sources confirmed to The Real Deal.

The move is a coup for Elliman, which has been ramping up its presence on the West Coast and in Texas.

Flagg, one of the biggest luxury brokers in Los Angeles, declined to comment. It was unclear whether he was bringing his team along. Douglas Elliman declined to comment.

Elliman, a longtime East Coast powerhouse, opened its first Los Angeles office in 2014 in Beverly Hills and now counts more than a dozen offices in California, located as far south as San Diego and as far north as Montecito, in Santa Barbara County.

In April the company expanded into Texas; it also has a presence in Colorado.

The firm has recorded strong sales amid a prolonged white-hot residential market: Earlier this month Elliman reported $392 million in second quarter revenue and a net profit of $43 million. For the quarter the brokerage notched $15 billion in sales, an eye-popping $10 billion improvement compared to the same period a year earlier, during the height of the pandemic.

In a career that’s spanned more than a decade, Flagg, 36, has notched more than $2 billion in sales, according to his website. Last September, he sold one 9,000-square-foot home, located at 1001 N. Roxbury Drive in the Beverly Hills Flats area, for $40 million, a record for the area. He’s also sold homes to major A-listers like Adam Levine, Shonda Rhimes and Steve Aoki, and has represented the Getty family.

Flagg is an original cast member on the Bravo hit “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” which first aired in 2006.

At Elliman, Flagg will be joining a fellow “Million Dollar Listing” star: In 2019 Frederik Eklund, the high-profile broker and a regular on the series, announced he and his family were moving from New York to L.A. Eklund has since established himself as among Southern California’s top agents.

In April, Elliman’s New York office poached agent Christopher Riccio, who joined the firm after notching nearly a half billion dollars in sales at Leslie J. Garfield.