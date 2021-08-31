Aston Martin–designed Hudson Valley home asks $8.25M

James Bond drives an Aston Martin. A deep-pocketed buyer in Dutchess County has the opportunity to actually live in one.

The British luxury car company is designing its first private home, at 155 Woody Row Road in Milan, New York. The spec house is being listed for $8.25 million, according to the Times Union.

The property, named Sylvan Rock, is being built on a 55-acre property, with S3 Architecture working with Aston Martin Design on the home. The design includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half bathrooms. There will also be an executive office suite, lounge and custom wine cellar featuring the car company’s signature design, the newspaper reported.

The roofline will feature jagged edges, like the rock formation the home is named for. Other design features include floor-to-ceiling windows, an outdoor pool and kitchen, a sauna and a food garden. There will also be guest pods for visitors or remote office space.

The unbuilt, 5,983-square-foot house has been on the market for over five months, and curiously, the asking price has been raised from its initial $7.7 million. Construction is expected to take 16 to 18 months. A 2,000-foot winding driveway is in place.

Corcoran Country Living has the listing.

Aston Martin is trying its hand on several real estate projects. The British car company is designing five penthouses in a Manhattan luxury building and a 70-story residential complex in downtown Miami.

[Times Union] — Holden Walter-Warner