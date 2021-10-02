Kanye West isn’t done buying luxury real estate, and he’s not confining his purchases to the U.S. West has reportedly bought a home in Belgium, shortly after closing on a $57 million purchase in Malibu.

The 22-time Grammy winner bought a home in Wijnegem, a suburb of Antwerp, according to the Daily Mail. News of the sale reportedly came from a source close to designer and art dealer Axel Vervoordt.

West, an architect aficionado, tapped Vervoordt to work on a new kitchen for the apartment, according to reports Vervoordt remodeled an L.A. home where Kanye lived with his children and wife Kim Kardashian; the couple are now separated.

A spokesperson for Vervoordt wouldn’t confirm the sale and said only that West “is a personal friend and that they collaborate on several projects together.”

This month, West paid $57 million for a sleek beach house in Malibu designed by architect Tadao Ando, whose work West is said to admire.

West is coming off the release of his newest album, “Donda,” and an ambitious “listening party” at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

West wanted to move his childhood home to the stadium’s 50-yard line, but city officials shot down the idea. He had a replica built instead.

[DM] — Dennis Lynch