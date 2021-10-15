Open Menu

Ex-Mets player Asdrúbal Cabrera sells Florida mansion for record price

Third baseman’s modern home in Landmark Ranch Estates was built last year

Miami /
Oct.October 15, 2021 01:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Asdrúbal Cabrera and his his Southwest Ranches mansion (Getty)

Asdrúbal Cabrera and his his Southwest Ranches mansion (Getty)

Major League Baseball player Asdrúbal Cabrera sold his Southwest Ranches mansion for $7.4 million.

Records show the Cincinnati Reds third baseman sold the house at 1700 Stratford Court to a Delaware-registered entity. Cabrera and his wife Lismar Del Valle Barrios bought the 2.6-acre property in 2016 for $1 million. The two-story, modern home was built last year.

Cabrera made his major league debut in 2007 with the Cleveland Indians and has played for eight teams, including the New York Mets from 2015 to 2018.

Designed by architecture firm Choeff Levy Fishman and built by custom home developer Landmark Custom Homes, the 9,300-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Giselle Bonetti with Coldwell Banker, who represented the sellers, said the property sold for $791 a square foot, setting the record for highest price per square foot in Landmark Ranch Estates, the only gated community in Southwest Ranches where celebrities and athletes have set up homesteads.

“A lot of these young athletes want to be in close proximity to Miami and Fort Lauderdale, but want the privacy that lets them get up and work out on their own property,” Bonetti said. “This house sits on a private preserve, and the way the architect laid it out, every single room has unobstructed views of the most beautiful sunsets you will ever see. That is what really sold this house.”

Miguel Serrano with Douglas Elliman, who is the exclusive listing agent for developer Landmark, represented the buyer. Serrano said his clients had been house hunting for about six months, including looking at modern waterfront homes east of I-95.

“They saw this house and understood it was a great value,” Serrano said. “As the market has become so frenzied and competitive, buyers are opening up to the possibility of looking inland to suburbia for these kinds of special offerings.”

Serrano said modern custom homes by Landmark range from $6 million to $16 million. “Those prices are 40 percent less than a similar-sized home in Miami Beach,” he said. “They sacrifice the Intracoastal, but they get more land.”

In August, Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy and his wife bought a 2.3-acre property with a six-bedroom home in Landmark Ranches for $2.6 million. Last year, former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who also played for the Dolphins, sold his Landmark Estates mansion for $4.3 million. The property is near Cabrera’s mansion.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrowardCelebrity Real Estatehome salessouthwest ranches

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Compass real estate agent Mark Pruner, Compass Senior Managing Director Elizabeth Ann Stribling-Kivlan (Compass, iStock)
    Greenwich home sales set to blow past 2020 record
    Greenwich home sales set to blow past 2020 record
    Photo Illustration of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)
    New York Mayor Bill de Blasio starts renovation work on Park Slope home
    New York Mayor Bill de Blasio starts renovation work on Park Slope home
    Kamala Harris and the property (Getty, Compass / Eastbanc Marketing)
    Vice President Kamala Harris sells DC condo for $1.9M
    Vice President Kamala Harris sells DC condo for $1.9M
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Joe Pesci and the waterfront New Jersey home (Getty, Re/Max Central)
    Don’t call him funny: Joe Pesci sells NJ home after 2 years on market
    Don’t call him funny: Joe Pesci sells NJ home after 2 years on market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.