Open Menu

Miami Dolphins players Tagovailoa, Van Noy and Fejedelem buy South Florida homes

Tagovailoa recently closed on a lakefront house in Davie

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 21, 2020 10:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tua Tagovailoa, Clayton Fejedelem, and Kyle Van Noy (Credit: Alika Jenner/Getty Images, Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, and Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa, Clayton Fejedelem, and Kyle Van Noy (Credit: Alika Jenner/Getty Images, Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, and Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins players Tuanigamanuolepola “Tua” Tagovailoa, Kyle Van Noy and Clayton Fejedelem each closed on homes in South Florida in recent months, property records reveal.

Tagovailoa, a quarterback, paid $1.65 million for his home on Pine Lodge Trail in Davie. Records show Adam and Danielle Frija sold the six-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home.

Ben Moss

Ben Moss

The 5,249-square-foot lakefront house sold for $314 per square foot. Ben Mizrachi with Armen Realty represented the sellers, and Ben Moss of Compass brought the buyer. Moss declined to comment on the deal.

Tagovailoa, a 22-year-old who previously played for the University of Alabama, signed a four-year $30 million contract with the Dolphins in May, according to Sports Illustrated.

Records show his Davie home previously sold in 2015 for $1.15 million.

Davie and Southwest Ranches have long attracted professional athletes and celebrities. Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis sold his Davie mansion for $915,000 in December.

In May, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and his wife, Marissa, paid $2.6 million for a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom estate on Berkshire Court in Southwest Ranches. The 2.28-acre Landmark Ranches property features a marble pool deck, billiard room, library, bar with a butler’s pantry, summer kitchen, and master wing.

Steve Winner of Winner Realty and Investments represented the seller, Michele Cutri. Moss of Compass represented Van Noy. He declined to comment.

Van Noy signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in March. The NFL player has reunited with head coach Brian Flores, who was the linebackers coach when Van Noy played for the New England Patriots.

Also in May, Fejedelem, a safety for the Dolphins, paid $1.15 million for a home in Davie. The former Cincinnati Bengals player closed on a five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house on North Camelot Circle in Camelot Estates.

Nicholas and Jacqueline Sottile sold the 5,106-square-foot house to Fejedelem and his wife, Gabriele, according to property records. The home features a master suite, three-car garage, private courtyard with a covered lanai, and ceilings ranging from 12 to 16 feet tall, according to the listing.

Keith Gordon of Addvantage Real Est. Services represented the sellers, and Moss represented Fejedelem, according to Redfin.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real Estatedavienflsouthwest ranches

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Max Weinberg and Delray Beach (Credit: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Born to serve: Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg joins Delray planning and zoning board

Born to serve: Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg joins Delray planning and zoning board
Jon Beason, Ozuna and 3812 Park Avenue (Getty, Engel & Voelkers Coconut Grove)

Reggaeton artist Ozuna drops $5M on Coconut Grove house

Reggaeton artist Ozuna drops $5M on Coconut Grove house
Seth Cohen and Phil Gutman

Brown Harris Stevens Miami launches sports and entertainment division

Brown Harris Stevens Miami launches sports and entertainment division
A rendering of AKAI Estates and Alex Yokanna

Luxury single-family home community in Southwest Ranches launches sales

Luxury single-family home community in Southwest Ranches launches sales
Bon Jovi and 1075 North Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Realtor)

Bon Jovi pays $43M for oceanfront Palm Beach estate

Bon Jovi pays $43M for oceanfront Palm Beach estate
Jon Bon Jovi and 230 North Ocean Boulevard (Credit: RE/MAX and Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jon Bon Jovi sells oceanfront Palm Beach house

Jon Bon Jovi sells oceanfront Palm Beach house
Major key: DJ Khaled sells waterfront Aventura home for 40% discount

Major key: DJ Khaled sells waterfront Aventura home for 40% discount

Major key: DJ Khaled sells waterfront Aventura home for 40% discount
Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club with Tommy and Thalía Mottola (Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Thalía and Tommy Mottola pay $8M for Surf Club Four Seasons condo

Thalía and Tommy Mottola pay $8M for Surf Club Four Seasons condo
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.