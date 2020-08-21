Miami Dolphins players Tuanigamanuolepola “Tua” Tagovailoa, Kyle Van Noy and Clayton Fejedelem each closed on homes in South Florida in recent months, property records reveal.

Tagovailoa, a quarterback, paid $1.65 million for his home on Pine Lodge Trail in Davie. Records show Adam and Danielle Frija sold the six-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home.

The 5,249-square-foot lakefront house sold for $314 per square foot. Ben Mizrachi with Armen Realty represented the sellers, and Ben Moss of Compass brought the buyer. Moss declined to comment on the deal.

Tagovailoa, a 22-year-old who previously played for the University of Alabama, signed a four-year $30 million contract with the Dolphins in May, according to Sports Illustrated.

Records show his Davie home previously sold in 2015 for $1.15 million.

Davie and Southwest Ranches have long attracted professional athletes and celebrities. Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis sold his Davie mansion for $915,000 in December.

In May, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and his wife, Marissa, paid $2.6 million for a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom estate on Berkshire Court in Southwest Ranches. The 2.28-acre Landmark Ranches property features a marble pool deck, billiard room, library, bar with a butler’s pantry, summer kitchen, and master wing.

Steve Winner of Winner Realty and Investments represented the seller, Michele Cutri. Moss of Compass represented Van Noy. He declined to comment.

Van Noy signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in March. The NFL player has reunited with head coach Brian Flores, who was the linebackers coach when Van Noy played for the New England Patriots.

Also in May, Fejedelem, a safety for the Dolphins, paid $1.15 million for a home in Davie. The former Cincinnati Bengals player closed on a five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house on North Camelot Circle in Camelot Estates.

Nicholas and Jacqueline Sottile sold the 5,106-square-foot house to Fejedelem and his wife, Gabriele, according to property records. The home features a master suite, three-car garage, private courtyard with a covered lanai, and ceilings ranging from 12 to 16 feet tall, according to the listing.

Keith Gordon of Addvantage Real Est. Services represented the sellers, and Moss represented Fejedelem, according to Redfin.

