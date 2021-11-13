Open Menu

Jeff Gordon’s former Boca Raton mansion lists for $42M

Gordon won three of four NASCAR championships while living there

Miami Weekend Edition
Nov.November 13, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Jeff Gordon and the Boca Raton home (Getty, Realtor.com via Premier Estate Properties)

Jeff Gordon and the Boca Raton home (Getty, Realtor.com via Premier Estate Properties)

NASCAR Hall-of-Fame Jeff Gordon’s former Boca Raton mansion is on the market for $42 million, complete with a 20-car motor court and an auto museum.

Gordon owned the 16,500-square-foot mansion from 1997 to 2003, during the height of his career when he won three of his four NASCAR Cup Series championships. He sold the home for $13.3 million and it was on and off the market between 2009 and 2014, asking between $20.9 million and $15.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Hamister Group founder Mark Hamister, who died earlier this year, bought it for $12.5 million in 2014,. His son, Hamister CEO Daniel Hamister, is the owner.

(Realtor.com via Premier Estate Properties)

(Realtor.com via Premier Estate Properties)

The seven-bedroom home has a mix of Mediterranean styling and contemporary features, including a double-height bank of windows in the main living room that overlook the Atlantic Ocean.

A listing from Premier Estate Properties Inc.’s Joseph Liguori describes the home as inspired by the Cap D’Antibes area of the French Riviera.

Amenities include a gym, theater room and a club room with a wet bar and billiards table. The Hamisters added a six-car garage to the property. Hamister wants to sell the property with all of the furniture included.

The rear of the home features an infinity-edge swimming pool and a private walkway leading to the beach. The property totals about an acre.

A deal near Hamister’s asking price would be among the pricier deals to close in Boca Raton this year. Only a handful of properties have sold for more than $30 million in the seaside city.

Several properties have sold for more than $20 million. New York Mets owner Steven Cohen paid $21.6 million for a 31,000-square-foot home in a nearby unincorporated region in August. The average sales price in the area was just over $9.8 million.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 




