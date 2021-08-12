Open Menu

Billionaire Mets owner Steven Cohen buys South Florida mansion for nearly $22M

Seller flipped it in five months for nearly $3M more

Miami /
Aug.August 12, 2021 06:17 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Steven Cohen and the Boca Raton property (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

New York Mets owner and billionaire hedge fund manager Steven Cohen paid $21.6 million for a waterfront home in South Florida.

The 31,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom estate at 9192 Rockybrook Way sold just five months earlier for $19 million. This latest deal marks a record for that area of unincorporated Palm Beach County, near Boca Raton and west of Delray Beach.

Property records show a company led by Apogee Physicians Chairman Michael W. Gregory sold the mansion to Rockybrook Holdings LLC, a Delaware entity linked to Cohen.

Cohen became the majority owner of the Mets last year. He is the founder of the hedge fund Point72 Asset Management.

The Rockybrook home hit the market for $23 million after it sold in March. Senada Adzem of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Gerard Liguori of Premier Estate Properties represented Cohen.

The estate features a separate commercial-grade catering kitchen, its own hair salon, a 250,000-gallon saltwater pool, a club room, cigar room, theater and two-lane bowling alley. It’s located in the 37-home Stone Creek Ranch community and was built in 2019.

Cohen sold his luxury duplex in Manhattan in June for $30.5 million, after eight years on the market.

The huge surge in luxury home sales has set new pricing records throughout South Florida. A number of sellers are also flipping their homes for multimillion-dollar profits due to the increase in demand.

Recent deals include the $24.5 million sale of a waterfront Boca Raton property, which was a record for the city. The head of a New Jersey car dealer purchased that mansion in July.





