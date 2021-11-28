Making money moves: Cardi B buying up real estate

When rapper Cardi B isn’t busy busting up the Billboard Hot 100 chart, she’s putting together a real estate portfolio that she would probably describe as “okurrr.”

Realtor.com reported that the 29-year-old has been involved in at least four significant real estate purchases in recent years as her career took off. The purchases range from family homes to potential overseas investment opportunities.

In September, Cardi B dropped $5.85 million for a nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in Tenafly, New Jersey. The price was only the start: The New York Post says she plans to spend $1 million of improvements to the home, which already includes a swimming pool, tennis court and movie theater.

Further away from her New York hometown, Cardi B and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, went in together on an Atlanta area home as a joint Christmas present in 2019. It’s not clear how much they paid for it, though Realtor.com reported the last listing price to be almost $5.8 million.

The five-bedroom home spans 22,000 square feet and sits on a 5.8-acre property. Amenities include a game room, bar, wine cellar and shooting range.

Offset recently gave Cardi B a six-bedroom mansion in the Dominican Republic, which has been valued at $1.5 million. Cardi B expressed excitement about the home on social media, as well as saying she wanted to invest in short-term home rentals in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations.

Cardi B also reportedly bought her mom a home in New Jersey for $1.5 million in 2018. The eight-bedroom spread includes a home theater.

While Cardi B seems to have her hands in many different real estate pots, the music business appears to be working out too. Her debut album topped the Billboard 200 and was certified triple platinum. She also has a Grammy award and was named Woman of the Year by Billboard in 2020.

