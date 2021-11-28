Open Menu

Making money moves: Cardi B buying up real estate

Rapper has properties in New Jersey, Atlanta, Dominican Republic

National Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 28, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Making money moves: Cardi B buying up real estate

Cardi B and her property in the Dominican Republic (Getty, Airbnb, Celebrity Brokers Antonio Khoury and Brandi Hunter)

When rapper Cardi B isn’t busy busting up the Billboard Hot 100 chart, she’s putting together a real estate portfolio that she would probably describe as “okurrr.”

Realtor.com reported that the 29-year-old has been involved in at least four significant real estate purchases in recent years as her career took off. The purchases range from family homes to potential overseas investment opportunities.

In September, Cardi B dropped $5.85 million for a nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in Tenafly, New Jersey. The price was only the start: The New York Post says she plans to spend $1 million of improvements to the home, which already includes a swimming pool, tennis court and movie theater.

Further away from her New York hometown, Cardi B and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, went in together on an Atlanta area home as a joint Christmas present in 2019. It’s not clear how much they paid for it, though Realtor.com reported the last listing price to be almost $5.8 million.

The five-bedroom home spans 22,000 square feet and sits on a 5.8-acre property. Amenities include a game room, bar, wine cellar and shooting range.

Offset recently gave Cardi B a six-bedroom mansion in the Dominican Republic, which has been valued at $1.5 million. Cardi B expressed excitement about the home on social media, as well as saying she wanted to invest in short-term home rentals in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations.

Cardi B also reportedly bought her mom a home in New Jersey for $1.5 million in 2018. The eight-bedroom spread includes a home theater.

While Cardi B seems to have her hands in many different real estate pots, the music business appears to be working out too. Her debut album topped the Billboard 200 and was certified triple platinum. She also has a Grammy award and was named Woman of the Year by Billboard in 2020.

Read more

[Realtor.com] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AtlantaCaribbeanCelebrity Real EstateNew JerseyResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    The 17 Jane Street duplex condo (Compass)
    Manhattan luxury market logs best Thanksgiving week ever
    Manhattan luxury market logs best Thanksgiving week ever
    Brownstones rule Brooklyn’s luxury market Thanksgiving week
    Brownstones rule Brooklyn’s luxury market Thanksgiving week
    Brownstones rule Brooklyn’s luxury market Thanksgiving week
    Housing construction in the Bay area (iStock)
    California falling short in creating affordable housing, new ‘report card’ shows
    California falling short in creating affordable housing, new ‘report card’ shows
    Skylight Real Estate Partners founding partner Bennat Berger and 340 Old River Road in Edgewater (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    New firm pays $50M for Edgewater multifamily
    New firm pays $50M for Edgewater multifamily
    Deconstruct Podcast
    Now streaming: TRD’s podcast on Zillow’s iBuying collapse
    Now streaming: TRD’s podcast on Zillow’s iBuying collapse
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.