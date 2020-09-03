Open Menu

Cardi B, Taraji P. Henson among celebs renting $35K/month Malibu pad

The home’s owner, Canadian singer Betty Moon, says Matthew Perry leased the home in August

TRD LOS ANGELES
Sep.September 03, 2020 03:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Taraji P. Henson, Cardi B, and Matthew Perry (Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Singer-songwriter Betty Moon seems to have no trouble renting out her Malibu home.

She has two high-profile renters lined up for the $35,000-per-month pad — musician Cardi B and actress Taraji P. Henson. They’re booked for November and January through April, respectively, according to the New York Post.

Moon’s home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on an acre that overlooks Surfrider Beach. She bought the home for $2 million and invested $2 million in renovations, including adding a $500,000 pool, spa and fire pit. She describes the home as a “magical getaway to relieve all the stresses of day to day life.”

The home’s current tenants are the co-founders of hospitality startup ALICE, Justin Effron and Julie Ulrich Effron, Moon told the Post.

Matthew Perry rented the home in August. Last month, the actor last month also listed his longtime beach house in the coastal town for $15 million, and bought a Pacific Palisades home for $6 million. Meanwhile, he cut the price on his Century City penthouse to $27 million from $35 million after about a year on the market. [NYP] ­— Dennis Lynch

