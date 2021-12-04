New York Knicks point guard and former Boston Celtic Kemba Walker has sold his Boston home.

The 31-year-old sold the 9,600-square-foot mansion at 37 Sears Road in Brookline in an off-market deal, according to the Boston Globe. While the price wasn’t disclosed, it was more than the $11.3 million he paid for the unbuilt home in 2019.

Walker’s former home in Brookline, among Boston’s most posh suburbs and a favorite among pro athletes, has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The exterior is clad in limestone.

The entrance features 22-foot-tall custom iron doors and a double staircase. Five of the bedrooms are en-suite.

It also has a paneled office, au pair suite and two kitchens. The mansion was built by C. Stump Development and was sold by founder Cindy Stumpo’s daughter, Samantha Stumpo, through her brokerage, Newbrook Realty.

Fellow NBA veteran Al Horford, who was traded to the Celtics in June, recently moved into a home in the area.

Former New England Patriots great Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen sold their Brookline mansion in January, also in an off-market deal as well.

They had it on the market for about a year and a half and dropped the price to $33.9 million from $39.5 million in that time. It’s about a seven-minute drive from Walker’s former home, near the Country Club, one of the oldest such clubs in the U.S.

Walker played for the Boston Celtics from 2019 until being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this year in the same deal that brought Al Horford back to the Boston Celtics.

The Thunder later waived Walker’s contract and he signed a deal with the New York Knicks.

Walker’s agent last year made a multimillion dollar purchase of his own in Florida, buying a 1.4-acre estate in Coral Gables for $5 million.