Report: Superstar Adele buying Sylvester Stallone’s Bev Hills mansion

Go for it.

Superstar musician Adele is on the verge of buying movie muscleman Sylvestor Stallone’s Beverly Hills mansion, according to published reports.

TMZ is saying the “Hello” singer is about to land the “Rocky” star’s compound inside Beverly Park, the exclusive, gated community that has also been home to celebrity royalty including Eddie Murphy, Denzil Washington, Reba McEntire and Rod Stewart.

According to the report, Adele got the property, which was originally listed for $110 million, for a song, claiming she will pay just $58 million for it.

Known to some as “The House that Rocky Built,” the “Rambo” star bought the hillside mansion back in the 1990s. It features a spectacular view of the city below, and, according to photos from the sale listing, has a good amount of movie memorabilia from the “Lords of Flatbush” featured player’s action-packed movie career.

A pool with drop-dead gorgeous cityscape views features a statue of Sly in his “Rocky” boxing shorts, gloved fist pointed skyward in triumph. An office is decorated with a statue of the champ that resembled the one awarded to the character in “Rocky III,” before he lost a bout — and the heavyweight championship — to Clubber Lang, played convincingly by Mr. T. (Spoiler alert: He won it back in the hard-fought rematch.)

There’s also plenty of “Rambo” gear all around, including a beat-up mailbox with the character’s name on it, as well as what appears to be some oversized action figures of the Vietnam vet.

If Adele indeed settles in, the “Easy on Me” singer will be able to relax with walks around its 3.6 acres, invite guests to stay in one of its six bedrooms (or the 2-story guest house out back), and take advantage of its gym, sauna, steam room, custom bar, screening room and art studio.

The website notes the deal should close later this month, and Stallone is off to an estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he’s downsized to seven bedrooms.

In not the first time Adele has made a purchase in the land of 90210. Back in June of 2021, Adele paid $10 million for Nicole Richie’s Beverly Hills home.

[TMZ] — Vince DiMiceli