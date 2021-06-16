Star singer Adele paid $10 million for friend Nicole Richie’s Beverly Hills home.

The off-market deal for the 5,500-square-foot home in the Coldwater Canyon closed late last month, according to Dirt.com.

Richie — whose father is singer Lionel Richie — and her husband Joel Madden paid $6.7 million for the home in 2015. The home on Lime Orchard Road is across the street from one Adele bought in 2016, according to the report.

The area is popular with celebrities and has seen a few notable deals this year. Musicians Rihanna and Doja Cat each bought properties there, and Katy Perry sold her home and Will Arnett also sold his property afer just two weeks on the market.

