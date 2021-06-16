Open Menu

Hello, from Beverly Hills: Adele buys Nicole Richie’s home

Star singer paid $10M for property next one she’s owned since 2016

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 16, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Adele and Nicole Richie (Getty, Google Maps)
Adele and Nicole Richie (Getty, Google Maps)

Star singer Adele paid $10 million for friend Nicole Richie’s Beverly Hills home.

The off-market deal for the 5,500-square-foot home in the Coldwater Canyon closed late last month, according to Dirt.com.

Richie — whose father is singer Lionel Richie — and her husband Joel Madden paid $6.7 million for the home in 2015. The home on Lime Orchard Road is across the street from one Adele bought in 2016, according to the report.

The area is popular with celebrities and has seen a few notable deals this year. Musicians Rihanna and Doja Cat each bought properties there, and Katy Perry sold her home and Will Arnett also sold his property afer just two weeks on the market.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 

