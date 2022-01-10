Open Menu

Justin Timberlake says “Bye Bye Bye” to 443 Greenwich

Pop star sells penthouse to anonymous buyer for $29M after paying $20M for it in 2017

New York /
Jan.January 10, 2022 05:00 PM
TRD Staff
Justin Timberlake – celebrity singer, songwriter, producer and actor – in front of 443 Greenwich (Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore, Compass, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Justin Timberlake is packing up his suit and tie and moving out of his Tribeca penthouse.

The pop star sold his apartment at 443 Greenwich Street for $29 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The 5,400-square-foot, four-bedroom unit traded hands in an off-market deal.

Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, picked up the home for $20.2 million in March 2017. Property records show an entity tied to Timberlake sold Penthouse G in the star-studded building in December.

Douglas Elliman’s Tal Alexander represented the buyer, whose identity was shielded behind Menemshovitz NY Realty, a corporation registered in Delaware.

The shell company has popped up in property records recently as the seller of an 8,000-square-foot penthouse at 421 Broome Street, which flipped in November for $49 million in an off-market deal. Tal and his brother Oren Alexander represented both the buyer and seller in that transaction.

The Journal reported an entity connected to the buyer also plunked down about $33 million on a 6,400-square-foot townhouse and three-bedroom apartment at 17 Jane Street in the West Village.

MetroLoft Management’s 443 Greenwich counts a bevy of celebrities as tenants both past and present, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence and Harry Styles. The eight-story, 53-unit building includes a pool, gym, sauna, steam room, playroom and roof deck.

In November, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton sold his penthouse in the building for $49.5 million, the unit’s asking price, to a shell company registered in Seattle.

Timberlake and Biel also have properties in Tennessee, Montana and Los Angeles, but appear to be retreating somewhat from the big cities. In October, the couple listed their 10-acre Hollywood Hills estate for $35 million. Timberlake bought the property in 2002 for $8.3 million.

Read more

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Tags
    443 greenwich streetCelebrity Real EstateLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

