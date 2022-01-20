Top broker Tamir Shemesh out at Douglas Elliman

Tamir Shemesh has left the building.

The top-producing broker is out at Douglas Elliman, people familiar with the situation confirmed to The Real Deal, marking a sudden end to his second stint with the brokerage.

Shemesh, who had been at Elliman from 1997 to 2011, returned to the brokerage in 2017, days after exiting Corcoran in a similarly abrupt fashion. Sources at the time told TRD that he was asked to leave, though Shemesh said the decision was mutual.

Reasons for his most recent departure are unclear. Shemesh did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Elliman declined to comment.

A page on Elliman’s website that until recently promoted Shemesh’s standing “among the top 0.1 percent of agents in the real estate industry since 2003” is now offline. A listing for a $3 million condo at 400 Park Avenue South now shows Elliman’s Christopher Prokop as the seller’s agent, despite other sites indicating that Shemesh had previously held the listing.

A message to Temesh’s Elliman email address did not bounce back, though some brokers say that’s common among firms who want to maintain leads after an agent departs. His Shemesh Team website, which includes Elliman in the URL, remains active, and his LinkedIn profile has not been updated.

The Shemesh Team placed third on TRD’s 2019 ranking of New York City’s top residential agents by closed sales. With $204 million worth of sales, it trailed only Elliman’s Eklund/Gomes team and Nest Seekers’ Serhant team, before Ryan Serhant left that brokerage to start his own firm in 2020.