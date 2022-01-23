“Full House” producer selling LA mansion on site of Manson murders

The listing for 10066 Cielo Drive in Benedict Canyon trumpets the “unparalleled luxury” of the home and its 3.6 surrounding acres. The ask, according to KTLA5: $85 million.

It hides a hard truth.

The home, owned by “Full House” TV producer Jeff Franklin, was built on the site of the Manson Family murders in 1969. Pregnant actress Sharon Tate was stabbed 16 times and died, her blood smeared across a door to spell “pig.” Three others also died, including an heir to the Folger’s coffee fortune.

The house where the killings took place was torn down in the mid-1990s by owner Alvin Weintraub. In its place now stands Franklin’s 21,000-square-foot home, along with a new address tweaked from 10050 Cielo Drive to deter gawkers.

“We went to great pains to get rid of everything,” Weintraub told Los Angeles magazine. “There’s no house, no dirt, no blade of grass remotely connected to Sharon Tate.”

The nine-bedroom, 18-bath estate has a built-in movie theater, spa, gym and hair salon, according to the listing. It also has a 75-yard swimming pool, three waterfalls and an underground garage for 16 cars.

Franklin told Architectural Digest in 2010 that he hired architect Richard Landry to build the mansion with “a warmth and coziness that isn’t very common in houses this size,” KTLA5 reported. The producer plans to relocate to Miami, and has hired the architect to build his new residence on the Venetian Island, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A Los Feliz home where Manson’s followers murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca a day after the Aug. 9 slayings, sold for $1.875 million in June. 2021.

