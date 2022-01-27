Triplemint broker and “Million Dollar Listing” star Tyler Whitman put the real estate shoe on the other foot this week, purchasing a quaint home in the Hamptons.

Whitman purchased the Sag Harbor home at 43 Garden Street for slightly more than $2.7 million, the New York Post reported. The deal closed below the home’s first asking price — about $3 million in April.

Martin Gould was the seller.

The three-bedroom home was built in 1792, is just shy of 2,100 square feet and includes three bathrooms.

The home has an open chef’s kitchen, wide-plank oak floors, shiplap ceilings with exposed wooden beams and a fireplace. Outside, there’s a backyard patio and a waterfall reflecting pool.

Mala Sander of Corcoran was the listing broker.

Whitman told the Post that the home was both a property he could love and a prudent financial investment.

“I’ve always been drawn to old historic homes, but I still wanted something brand new and this was the best of both worlds,” Whitman said. “I also think values of Sag Harbor Village homes are going to skyrocket very soon, as there is a forever limited supply.

Arguably, they have already skyrocketed. Redfin calculated that they jumped 96 percent last year.

Whitman made his debut on “Million Dollar Listing: New York” in the fall of 2019. He was the first agent on the show from a non-traditional brokerage and made a mark shortly after his debut, when he almost immediately picked a fight with Ryan Serhant.

Things on the show will be different for him next time around, though. Earlier this week, Fredrik Eklund announced on Instagram that he was quitting the hit show after 11 years. Eklund was the first agent to appear regularly on both the New York and Los Angeles editions.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner