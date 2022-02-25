Jon Bon Jovi finds buyer for Greenwich Village condo

Jon Bon Jovi certainly sold his Greenwich Village condo only weeks after putting it on the market.

The 59-year-old singer sold his unit at 155 West 11th Street for $22 million, according to the Robb Report. The New Jersey-born singer purchased the unit in 2017 for about $19 million.

The buyer of the unit was not identified.

The four-bedroom apartment in the Greenwich Lane complex has direct elevator access and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Lower Manhattan and the Hudson River. The unit includes a 40-foot-long living room with Juliet balconies and a private terrace, as well as a walk-in closet.

The home spans 4,000 square feet with high-end appliances and a light-filled bathing “sanctuary,” according to the Compass listing. The building, which includes a gym, pool and golf room among its amenities, counts actor Michael C. Hall and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz as previous residents.

Leonard Steinberg of Compass was the listing agent for the unit, which listed for its eventual $22 million sales price on Feb. 10.

Bon Jovi has become something of a regular in New York real estate in recent years. In 2018, the crooner reportedly sold a three-bedroom apartment in 2018 for about $15 million. Prior to that, he also sold a penthouse in Soho.

Bon Jovi in 2020 sold a mansion in Palm Beach for $20 million. Around the same time, he bought a waterfront estate in the area for more than double that price, $43 million. The musician’s mansion in Middletown, New Jersey has also been on and off the market in recent years, last listed at $20 million.

Those concerned Bon Jovi will be living on a prayer need not worry, as he owns property in the Hamptons, in addition to his Middletown and Palm Beach homes.

[Robb Report] — Holden Walter-Warner