Brad Zackson’s development firm scored three loans totaling $115 million for its Fordham Landing project in the Bronx and a planned Long Island City office tower.

Connecticut-based Dynamic Star, led by Zackson and Gary Segal, secured the bridge loans from Columbia Pacific Advisors, according to a release. The financing will be used to reposition the site of an office project at 23-10 Queens Plaza South in Long Island City and to maintain adjacent properties at 301 West Fordham Road and 320 West Fordham Road in the Bronx.

Fordham Landing would be one of New York’s largest real estate projects since Hudson Yards. It would sit on a 30-acre site and could have 2,380 apartments, including 720 affordable ones. Dynamic Star recently brought in Namdar Realty Group and Gorjian Acquisitions as 50 percent equity partners in the project, according to Crain’s.

Dynamic Star has already filed plans to construct a 17-story, 602-unit residential building at 320 West Fordham Road. But it will need new zoning for the rest of Fordham Landing.

In Long Island City, Dynamic Star is seeking to build a 27-story tall office tower on top of the old Eagle Electric warehouse. It would include two ground retail levels. The firm bought the properties in 2019 from a partnership led by Kevin Maloney’s PMG Holdings for $27.5 million. Dynamic Star hopes to receive certification for the site by this summer, according to a release.

Zackson was an associate of Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and a protege of Fred Trump, the ex-president’s late father. In 2008, Manafort and Zackson made an unsuccessful run at the Drake Hotel site (now home to 432 Park Avenue), backed by equity investments from a Russian metals billionaire and a Ukrainian natural gas mogul.