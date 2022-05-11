Open Menu

Brad Zackson’s Dynamic Star borrows $115M for Bronx, LIC projects

Former associate of Paul Manafort pursuing one of largest developments in NYC

New York /
May.May 11, 2022 03:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dynamic Star's Brad Zackson; 23-10 Queens Plaza South (Queens) and 301 West Fordham Road (Bronx) (Google Maps, Dynamic Star)

Dynamic Star’s Brad Zackson; 23-10 Queens Plaza South (Queens) and 301 West Fordham Road (Bronx) (Google Maps, Dynamic Star)

Brad Zackson’s development firm scored three loans totaling $115 million for its Fordham Landing project in the Bronx and a planned Long Island City office tower.

Connecticut-based Dynamic Star, led by Zackson and Gary Segal, secured the bridge loans from Columbia Pacific Advisors, according to a release. The financing will be used to reposition the site of an office project at 23-10 Queens Plaza South in Long Island City and to maintain adjacent properties at 301 West Fordham Road and 320 West Fordham Road in the Bronx.

Fordham Landing would be one of New York’s largest real estate projects since Hudson Yards. It would sit on a 30-acre site and could have 2,380 apartments, including 720 affordable ones. Dynamic Star recently brought in Namdar Realty Group and Gorjian Acquisitions as 50 percent equity partners in the project, according to Crain’s.

Dynamic Star has already filed plans to construct a 17-story, 602-unit residential building at 320 West Fordham Road. But it will need new zoning for the rest of Fordham Landing.

In Long Island City, Dynamic Star is seeking to build a 27-story tall office tower on top of the old Eagle Electric warehouse. It would include two ground retail levels. The firm bought the properties in 2019 from a partnership led by Kevin Maloney’s PMG Holdings for $27.5 million. Dynamic Star hopes to receive certification for the site by this summer, according to a release.

Zackson was an associate of Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and a protege of Fred Trump, the ex-president’s late father. In 2008, Manafort and Zackson made an unsuccessful run at the Drake Hotel site (now home to 432 Park Avenue), backed by equity investments from a Russian metals billionaire and a Ukrainian natural gas mogul.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BronxDevelopmentFordham Landinglendinglong island city

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    777 Summer Street in Stamford and Toll Brothers Apartment Living president Charlies Elliott (Silverback Development, Toll Brothers)
    Toll Brothers to build 355 apartments in Stamford; Schuster out
    Toll Brothers to build 355 apartments in Stamford; Schuster out
    80 South Street and Oceanwide Holding's Lu Zhiqiang (ATCHAIN, Getty)
    Oceanwide loses control of Manhattan supertall site
    Oceanwide loses control of Manhattan supertall site
    From left: Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan, developer Bruce Teitelbaum and a rendering of the planned One45 development (Getty Images, One45, iStock)
    Council member calls 40% affordable project “slap in the face”
    Council member calls 40% affordable project “slap in the face”
    A photo illustration of declining lumber prices (iStock)
    Lumber prices drop to new 2022 low in continued slide
    Lumber prices drop to new 2022 low in continued slide
    Durst's Douglas Durst and 44-02 Vernon Boulevard (The Durst Organization, Google Maps)
    Investors in huge LIC project buy out Durst for $97M
    Investors in huge LIC project buy out Durst for $97M
    From left: The Beechwood Organization's principal Steven Dubb and founder Michael Dubb in front of a rendering of Country Point Elwood in Huntington (The Beechwood Organization, iStock)
    Beechwood plans 385 townhomes on North Shore
    Beechwood plans 385 townhomes on North Shore
    Fortis' Jonathan Landau with Olympia Dumbo (Fortis Property Group, Olympia Dumbo)
    Fortis’ Olympia Dumbo on track to be Brooklyn’s most expensive building
    Fortis’ Olympia Dumbo on track to be Brooklyn’s most expensive building
    Northwind Group's Ran Eliasaf, Michael Shvo and the Mandarin Oriental Residences (SHVO, DBOX)
    Shvo gets $162M loan for Mandarin Oriental Residences
    Shvo gets $162M loan for Mandarin Oriental Residences
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.