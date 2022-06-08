Open Menu

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen close sale of Nolita penthouses for $17M

Adjoining condos at 374 Broome St go to mystery buyer for $1M below ask

New York /
Jun.June 08, 2022 06:09 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Greg Dool
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and 374 Broome Street (Streeteasy, Getty Images)

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and 374 Broome Street (Streeteasy, Getty Images)

John Legend may not have given all of himself to his Nolita penthouses, and now they’re all someone else’s.

The Grammy Award-winning musician and his cookbook-writing supermodel wife, Chrissy Teigen, closed the sale of their two condos atop 374 Broome Street for a combined $16.75 million, records show, about a month after the units went into contract with an $18 million asking price.

The celebrity couple, who purchased the penthouses for a combined $16.72 million across separate deals 2018 and 2020, placed them on the market in January after plans to combine the units never came to fruition.

The mystery buyer’s identity was hidden behind two limited liability companies, Regina Phalange LLC and Central Perk LLC, apparent references to the sitcom “Friends”.

The penthouses are in the Brewster Carriage House, a landmarked 19th-century building at the corner of Broome and Mott streets that was converted to luxury condos in 2010. If combined, they would total 6,200 square feet and six bedrooms as well as a 3,300-square-foot private roof deck.

The couple had envisioned combining the units into a single, two-story penthouse, Legend told the Wall Street Journal in January, but chose to channel their “renovation energy” to their 11,000-square-foot home in Beverly Hills instead. Legend added that he and Teigen plan to buy a different New York City home that won’t require any work.

Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black and David Son represented Teigen and Legend. Corcoran Group’s Kane Manera repped the buyer.

Legend and Teigen could not be reached for comment.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateLuxury Real Estatepenthouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Tal and Oren Alexander (The Alexander Team, iStock, Douglas Elliman)
    Douglas Elliman’s top brokers Oren and Tal Alexander leave to launch Official with Side
    Douglas Elliman’s top brokers Oren and Tal Alexander leave to launch Official with Side
    109 East 79th Street
    17-foot ceilings help Legion condo snag priciest contract of the week
    17-foot ceilings help Legion condo snag priciest contract of the week
    60 South 8th Street, #PH3 and 57 Wyckoff Street (Streeteasy)
    Not your average row house: $10M home tops Brooklyn market
    Not your average row house: $10M home tops Brooklyn market
    The Brentwood home Betty White lived in for more than 50 years. (Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Betty White’s Brentwood home sells for 100K above asking price
    Betty White’s Brentwood home sells for 100K above asking price
    David Walentas finally finds buyer for Hamptons home
    David Walentas finally finds buyer for Hamptons home
    David Walentas finally finds buyer for Hamptons home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.