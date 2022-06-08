John Legend may not have given all of himself to his Nolita penthouses, and now they’re all someone else’s.

The Grammy Award-winning musician and his cookbook-writing supermodel wife, Chrissy Teigen, closed the sale of their two condos atop 374 Broome Street for a combined $16.75 million, records show, about a month after the units went into contract with an $18 million asking price.

The celebrity couple, who purchased the penthouses for a combined $16.72 million across separate deals 2018 and 2020, placed them on the market in January after plans to combine the units never came to fruition.

The mystery buyer’s identity was hidden behind two limited liability companies, Regina Phalange LLC and Central Perk LLC, apparent references to the sitcom “Friends”.

The penthouses are in the Brewster Carriage House, a landmarked 19th-century building at the corner of Broome and Mott streets that was converted to luxury condos in 2010. If combined, they would total 6,200 square feet and six bedrooms as well as a 3,300-square-foot private roof deck.

The couple had envisioned combining the units into a single, two-story penthouse, Legend told the Wall Street Journal in January, but chose to channel their “renovation energy” to their 11,000-square-foot home in Beverly Hills instead. Legend added that he and Teigen plan to buy a different New York City home that won’t require any work.

Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black and David Son represented Teigen and Legend. Corcoran Group’s Kane Manera repped the buyer.

Legend and Teigen could not be reached for comment.