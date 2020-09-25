Open Menu

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen find roomier digs in Benedict Canyon

Power couple with growing family paid $18M for a newly-built home in the Beverly Hills area

Sep.September 25, 2020 09:17 AM
By TRD Staff
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images)
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have bought themselves a roomier home for their growing family.

The couple purchased a 10,700-square-foot property in Beverly Hills’ Benedict Canyon, paying $17.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Last month, they listed their 8,500-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for $24 million.

The Benedict Canyon home is new construction and has six bedrooms, with amenities like a home theater, bar, lounge, and a wine cellar. The backyard has a saltwater infinity pool, pool house, and a fire pit area.
Legend said last month that his family was moving to find more space. Teigen is pregnant with their third child and her mother also lives with the family.

The Benedict Canyon house is the third home the power couple has purchased this year. In March, they bought their second penthouse at the Brewster Carriage House in Manhattan’s NoLita neighborhood. They paid $7.7 million for that property. A month later, they bought a smaller spec home in West Hollywood for $5.1 million. [WSJ]Dennis Lynch 

