Open Menu

Don’t be cruel: Elvis childhood home back on auction block

Bidding for former Tupelo property to start between $30K and $50K

National Weekend Edition Select Spaces /
Jul.July 03, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Elvis Presley and his childhood home in Tupelo, MI

(Getty, iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal)

It’s now or never for the lucky bidder who wants one of Elvis Presley’s childhood homes. Then again, that was the timing two years ago.

The three-bedroom Mississippi home is up for auction two years after the pandemic scuttled a planned sale, the New York Post reported. Run by Rockhurst Auction, it will take place on Aug. 14 during Memphis’ Elvis Week celebration.

The crooner lived at the home from 1943 to 1944, in what was then East Tupelo before it was incorporated into Tupelo, and it’s said to be his only childhood to come to market. While the starting auction price hasn’t been set, it’s expected to range from $30,000 to $50,000.

So why is the auction in Memphis, not Tupelo? It’s no longer at the former site. Instead, it’s been dismantled by Presley experts in meticulous fashion so that it can be put together again one day and now sits in a trailer. Only the bits that were once part of Presley’s home were saved. At just 1,260 square feet, it’s a far cry from what would ultimately become Graceland.

The winning bidder will get the trailer too, as well as the design of how the house once looked. The buyer would then have the opportunity to either hire those who took it apart to piece it together or to salvage it on their own.

According to the owner of the auction house, the property was on the verge of being sold for commercial use before collectors banded together to buy it themselves and have it preserved.

The planned 2020 auction reportedly attracted some interested buyers before Covid disrupted the world.

The dismantled property will probably sell for far less than Presley’s former Holmby Hills home at 144 Monovale Drive, which fetched $20 million, while the neighboring lot sold for $9.3 million. It was the last home Presley and his wife Priscilla shared before their 1973 divorce. He died four years later.

Presley is back in the limelight after Baz Luhrman’s titular biopic was released in theaters last Friday. Austin Butler stars as the crooner.

Read more

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    auctionCelebrity Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Passage Island (Fay Ranches, iStock)
    Private Alaskan island that expands at low tide to ask $20M
    Private Alaskan island that expands at low tide to ask $20M
    A photo illustration of No. 15 Shouson Hill Road West in Hong Kong (Emperor International Holdings Limited, iStock)
    Hong Kong’s priciest 2022 home fetches $111M
    Hong Kong’s priciest 2022 home fetches $111M
    116 East 65th Street and Ghislaine Maxwell (Zillow, iStock)
    Investor Frederick Rudd sells Ghislaine Maxwell’s former UES townhouse
    Investor Frederick Rudd sells Ghislaine Maxwell’s former UES townhouse
    HomeLight CEO Drew Uher (HomeLight, iStock)
    HomeLight lays off a fifth of its workers, weeks after raising $60M
    HomeLight lays off a fifth of its workers, weeks after raising $60M
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' Steven James (right) and Brad Loe (BHHS, iStock)
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices wants to be a New York contender
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices wants to be a New York contender
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.