It’s now or never for the lucky bidder who wants one of Elvis Presley’s childhood homes. Then again, that was the timing two years ago.

The three-bedroom Mississippi home is up for auction two years after the pandemic scuttled a planned sale, the New York Post reported. Run by Rockhurst Auction, it will take place on Aug. 14 during Memphis’ Elvis Week celebration.

The crooner lived at the home from 1943 to 1944, in what was then East Tupelo before it was incorporated into Tupelo, and it’s said to be his only childhood to come to market. While the starting auction price hasn’t been set, it’s expected to range from $30,000 to $50,000.

So why is the auction in Memphis, not Tupelo? It’s no longer at the former site. Instead, it’s been dismantled by Presley experts in meticulous fashion so that it can be put together again one day and now sits in a trailer. Only the bits that were once part of Presley’s home were saved. At just 1,260 square feet, it’s a far cry from what would ultimately become Graceland.

The winning bidder will get the trailer too, as well as the design of how the house once looked. The buyer would then have the opportunity to either hire those who took it apart to piece it together or to salvage it on their own.

According to the owner of the auction house, the property was on the verge of being sold for commercial use before collectors banded together to buy it themselves and have it preserved.

The planned 2020 auction reportedly attracted some interested buyers before Covid disrupted the world.

The dismantled property will probably sell for far less than Presley’s former Holmby Hills home at 144 Monovale Drive, which fetched $20 million, while the neighboring lot sold for $9.3 million. It was the last home Presley and his wife Priscilla shared before their 1973 divorce. He died four years later.

Presley is back in the limelight after Baz Luhrman’s titular biopic was released in theaters last Friday. Austin Butler stars as the crooner.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner