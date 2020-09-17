A Holmby Hills mansion once owned by Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, and a neighboring lot have sold for just under $30 million.

The former Presley home at 144 Monovale Drive sold for $20 million and the neighboring property for $9.3 million, according to Mansion Global.

The 9,700-square-foot home was the last one that Presley shared with his wife, Priscilla, and their daughter Lisa Marie, before the couple divorced in 1973. The music legend died in 1977.

Built in the 1930s, the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has undergone a series of renovations over the years, making it somewhat of a mix of styles today. The neighboring property has a koi fish pond and a Japanese-style tea house.

Hilton & Hyland marketed the home as a redevelopment opportunity, so its days may be numbered.

Buyers are Jasmin Larian and Ryan Hekmat, according to the report. Larian owns Cult Gaia clothing brand and is the daughter of toy industry billionaire Isaac Larian.

Another of the couple’s former homes in Beverly Hills sold last year for $25.5 million.

A Palm Springs home where the couple honeymooned hit the market in 2018 but struggled to find a buyer.

And last month, Priscilla Presley listed her Beverly Hills mansion for $16 million. [MG] — Dennis Lynch