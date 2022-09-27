Open Menu

Clarion eyes $70M for Williamsburg loft apartments

Listing comes during challenging investment-sales market

New York /
Sep.September 27, 2022 07:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Clarion Partners CEO David Gilbert along with 44 Berry Street (left) and 139 N 10th St (right) in Williamsburg (Getty Images, Clarion Partners, Google Maps)

Clarion Partners CEO David Gilbert along with 44 Berry Street (left) and 139 N 10th St (right) in Williamsburg (Getty Images, Clarion Partners, Google Maps)

As the city’s investment-sales market heads into its always-important fourth quarter, Clarion Partners is putting a pair of Williamsburg loft buildings on the market, aiming for a price of $70 million.

Clarion is looking to sell the rental buildings at 44 Berry Street and 139 North 10th Street, marketing materials show.

The buildings, which have a combined 78 apartments, were built in the early 20th century and converted in the early 2010s into spacious loft units with 13-foot ceilings.

Read more

With their spacious layouts and prime Williamsburg location near the Bedford Avenue L train station and McCarren Park, the properties are of the kind that are in high demand from work-from-home renters, according to a teaser from Eastdil Secured, which is overseeing the sale.

Rents in the buildings are below-market, which gives a new owner the opportunity to raise once leases roll over, according to Eastdil.

A representative for Clarion Partners, headed by CEO David Gilbert, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York-based firm, which is majority-owned by Franklin Templeton and has more than $81 billion in assets under management, purchased the two buildings in 2011 and 2014 for nearly $58 million.

The building at 139 North 10th Street, known as the Print House Lofts, is entirely market-rate. The 44 Berry Street property receives a J-51 tax exemption that expires next June; with few exceptions, apartments must be rent-stabilized while their buildings are receiving J-51 benefits.

The Williamsburg buildings join a handful of multifamily portfolios that have come to market as the city’s investment sales landscape heads toward the end of the year with many questions hanging over it.

The market got off to a hot start this year but cooled as the Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates and fears of a recession grew. The Fed last week raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points, the fifth time this year it raised the rate.

Investor interest has shifted toward multifamily properties as office buildings have become more difficult to deal. The fourth quarter is usually the busiest one for sales.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    clarion partnersInvestment SalesMultifamily MarketWilliamsburg

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    HUBB’s John McCarthy, Greystone's Thomas Ryan and 223-225 4th Avenue (Google Maps, Greystone, Getty)
    HUBB NYC continues 421a spending spree, buying Park Slope building
    HUBB NYC continues 421a spending spree, buying Park Slope building
    Arch Companies’ Jeffrey Simpson with 1633 East 16th Street (Arch Companies, Google Maps)
    Just two mid-market investment sales closed in NYC last week
    Just two mid-market investment sales closed in NYC last week
    From left: Highpoint’s Partner Drew Popkin and Ross Banon with 99 North 4th Street (City Realty, LinkedIn)
    Corner Street, Highpoint nab outer-borough portfolio for $167M
    Corner Street, Highpoint nab outer-borough portfolio for $167M
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images and Americasroof at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Chinese firms bailing on US commercial market
    Chinese firms bailing on US commercial market
    Dart Enterprises' Ken Dart and 175 Water Street (Getty Images, Google Maps, YouTube/WORLD TOP 10 OFFICIAL)
    Reclusive billionaire buying former AIG headquarters
    Reclusive billionaire buying former AIG headquarters
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.