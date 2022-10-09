Open Menu

Louis C.K. poised to take loss on Greenwich Village co-op

Comedian slashed asking price 24% to $1.9M

National Weekend Edition /
Oct.October 09, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Louis C.K. and 101 West 12th Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Louis C.K. and 101 West 12th Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Enough comedy fans may have forgiven Louis C.K. to help him sell out Madison Square Garden, but one thing there appears to be little demand for is his Greenwich Village co-op.

The stand-up comedian, whose comeback tour following sexual misconduct allegations has drawn mixed-at-best reviews from critics, slashed the asking price for his apartment at 101 West 12th Street by nearly 25 percent, Dirt reported.

Earlier this year, the comedian listed the property for $2.5 million. Now it’s available for $1.9 million.

The latest listing price is less than what C.K. paid in 2016, when bought the co-op for $2.45 million, or $55,000 above ask.

C.K., whose legal name is Louis Székely, purchased the unit from Peter Eisenman and Cynthia Davidson, who had bought it for $1.66 million a decade earlier.

The unassuming (by celebrity standards) two-bedroom apartment spans 1,450 square feet on the building’s 17th floor. It comes with an updated galley kitchen, a windowless home office and a laundry room.

The 21-story building has a 24-hour doorman, on-site parking and a furnished roof terrace. Monthly maintenance costs run up to $3,000 per month.

Corcoran’s Deborah Grubman has the listing.

C.K. maintains a number of homes in New York, including some with his ex-wife, Alix Bailey. His properties include a $2.4 million Tudor cottage on Shelter Island and several small apartments in the West Village.

Earlier this week, the New York Post reported, the comedian paid $3.9 million for a unit at One Fifth Avenue, a landmarked Greenwich Village co-op that has been home to fellow celebrities Jessica Lange, Blythe Danner, Keith Richards, Brian De Palma and Helena Bonham Carter.

The 55-year-old comedian is best known for his comedy series, “Louie,” which aired on FX for five seasons. He’s won six Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards during his career, including for Best Comedy Album this year.

After being accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, C.K. issued a statement in 2017 confirming the allegations. Despite the admission, C.K. began resurfacing on the comedy circuit in 2018 and released new stand-up specials in 2020 and last year. He is scheduled to appear at Madison Square Garden in late January.

Read more

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateGreenwich VillageResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Oscar de la Hoya and a rendering of the home (Getty, Blue Heron)
    Oscar De La Hoya goes for knockout near Las Vegas
    Oscar De La Hoya goes for knockout near Las Vegas
    Homes for sale in Staten Island
    Pending homes sales down 24% on Staten Island
    Pending homes sales down 24% on Staten Island
    Related Companies’ Stephen Ross and The Cortland (Related Companies, The Cortland, Getty)
    New development boom dead, with mortgage rates a prime suspect
    New development boom dead, with mortgage rates a prime suspect
    614 Hudson Street in Hoboken (Photos via Brown Harris Stevens)
    Sign of the times: Hoboken townhouse sells $1M below ask
    Sign of the times: Hoboken townhouse sells $1M below ask
    From left: A photo illustration of Gary Barnett and Ryan Serhant along with the Central Park Tower (Getty, SERHANT, Percival Kestreltail, CC BY-SA 3.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    “I’m like the yin to his yang”: Why Barnett tapped Serhant to sell his crown jewel
    “I’m like the yin to his yang”: Why Barnett tapped Serhant to sell his crown jewel
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.