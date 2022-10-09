Louis C.K. poised to take loss on Greenwich Village co-op

Enough comedy fans may have forgiven Louis C.K. to help him sell out Madison Square Garden, but one thing there appears to be little demand for is his Greenwich Village co-op.

The stand-up comedian, whose comeback tour following sexual misconduct allegations has drawn mixed-at-best reviews from critics, slashed the asking price for his apartment at 101 West 12th Street by nearly 25 percent, Dirt reported.

Earlier this year, the comedian listed the property for $2.5 million. Now it’s available for $1.9 million.

The latest listing price is less than what C.K. paid in 2016, when bought the co-op for $2.45 million, or $55,000 above ask.

C.K., whose legal name is Louis Székely, purchased the unit from Peter Eisenman and Cynthia Davidson, who had bought it for $1.66 million a decade earlier.

The unassuming (by celebrity standards) two-bedroom apartment spans 1,450 square feet on the building’s 17th floor. It comes with an updated galley kitchen, a windowless home office and a laundry room.

The 21-story building has a 24-hour doorman, on-site parking and a furnished roof terrace. Monthly maintenance costs run up to $3,000 per month.

Corcoran’s Deborah Grubman has the listing.

C.K. maintains a number of homes in New York, including some with his ex-wife, Alix Bailey. His properties include a $2.4 million Tudor cottage on Shelter Island and several small apartments in the West Village.

Earlier this week, the New York Post reported, the comedian paid $3.9 million for a unit at One Fifth Avenue, a landmarked Greenwich Village co-op that has been home to fellow celebrities Jessica Lange, Blythe Danner, Keith Richards, Brian De Palma and Helena Bonham Carter.

The 55-year-old comedian is best known for his comedy series, “Louie,” which aired on FX for five seasons. He’s won six Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards during his career, including for Best Comedy Album this year.

After being accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, C.K. issued a statement in 2017 confirming the allegations. Despite the admission, C.K. began resurfacing on the comedy circuit in 2018 and released new stand-up specials in 2020 and last year. He is scheduled to appear at Madison Square Garden in late January.

— Holden Walter-Warner