Singer Ariana Grande has sold a Montecito house built from two 300-year-old English barns she bought two years ago from Ellen DeGeneres for $9.1 million.

Grande sold the 5,500-square-foot home at 210 Miramar Avenue in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported. The buyer was Michael Kives, founder of K5 Global, a venture capital firm based in Century City.

The star behind the No. 1 “7 Rings” single bought the two-bedroom, three-bath home in 2020 for $6.8 million.

The Tudor-style home known as the Porter House was originally constructed in England during the 1700s as two separate barns. They were dismantled, shipped to California, then cobbled back together in the coastal celebrity enclave south of Santa Barbara.

DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi bought it in January 2020 for $3.6 million, renovated it and flipped it to Grande for $6.8 million, who waited two years and netted $2.3 million on its sale.

The brown-on-white two-story house stands behind tall hedges and large gates, where the crooner was married last summer.

Inside its Narnia-like interior are two kitchens with designer appliances, two dining rooms, two full bathrooms and two powder rooms. There are vaulted ceilings hovering above concrete, stone and brick floors warmed by at least five fireplaces.

An octagonal library has antique 28-pane casement windows. The lofted master bedroom overlooks one of the home’s two living rooms.

The house, located on a cul-de-sac three blocks north of the 101 Freeway, opens onto several brick terraces surrounded by tall trees and fairytale gardens lined with stone paths. The entrance sits behind a stone circular driveway.

Last month DeGeneres and de Rossi, consummate real estate investors along the Central Coast, flipped a Montecito estate they had bought six months ago for $36 million – pocketing $15 million in the off-market deal. The buyer: music manager Scooter Braun, manager for Justin Bieber and Ariande Grande.

DeGeneres and de Rossi still maintain a $14 million ranch in Montecito, as well as several smaller homes in the area.

Grande owns two estates in the Hollywood Hills, including a $9 million mansion in the Bird Streets neighborhood and a $5 million house bought earlier this year from Cameron Diaz, according to Dirt. She also once owned a Paul McClean-designed mansion that was sold last year for $14 million to talent agent Nancy Josephson and film producer Larry Sanitsky.

Kives and wife Lydia also own a home in Beverly Hills they bought last year for $12.7 million, Dirt reported.

— Dana Bartholomew