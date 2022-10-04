Open Menu

Ariana Grande sells Montecito mansion for $9.1M

Porter House estate, built from two historic English barns, was previously owned by Ellen DeGeneres

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 04, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ariana Grande and 210 Miramar Avenue in Montecito (Village Properties, Getty)
Ariana Grande and 210 Miramar Avenue in Montecito (Village Properties, Getty)

Singer Ariana Grande has sold a Montecito house built from two 300-year-old English barns she bought two years ago from Ellen DeGeneres for $9.1 million.

Grande sold the 5,500-square-foot home at 210 Miramar Avenue in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported. The buyer was Michael Kives, founder of K5 Global, a venture capital firm based in Century City.

The star behind the No. 1 “7 Rings” single bought the two-bedroom, three-bath home in 2020 for $6.8 million.

The Tudor-style home known as the Porter House was originally constructed in England during the 1700s as two separate barns. They were dismantled, shipped to California, then cobbled back together in the coastal celebrity enclave south of Santa Barbara.

DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi bought it in January 2020 for $3.6 million, renovated it and flipped it to Grande for $6.8 million, who waited two years and netted $2.3 million on its sale.

The brown-on-white two-story house stands behind tall hedges and large gates, where the crooner was married last summer.

Inside its Narnia-like interior are two kitchens with designer appliances, two dining rooms, two full bathrooms and two powder rooms. There are vaulted ceilings hovering above concrete, stone and brick floors warmed by at least five fireplaces.

An octagonal library has antique 28-pane casement windows. The lofted master bedroom overlooks one of the home’s two living rooms.

The house, located on a cul-de-sac three blocks north of the 101 Freeway, opens onto several brick terraces surrounded by tall trees and fairytale gardens lined with stone paths. The entrance sits behind a stone circular driveway.

Last month DeGeneres and de Rossi, consummate real estate investors along the Central Coast, flipped a Montecito estate they had bought six months ago for $36 million – pocketing $15 million in the off-market deal. The buyer: music manager Scooter Braun, manager for Justin Bieber and Ariande Grande.

DeGeneres and de Rossi still maintain a $14 million ranch in Montecito, as well as several smaller homes in the area.

Grande owns two estates in the Hollywood Hills, including a $9 million mansion in the Bird Streets neighborhood and a $5 million house bought earlier this year from Cameron Diaz, according to Dirt. She also once owned a Paul McClean-designed mansion that was sold last year for $14 million to talent agent Nancy Josephson and film producer Larry Sanitsky.

Kives and wife Lydia also own a home in Beverly Hills they bought last year for $12.7 million, Dirt reported.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Ariande GrandeCelebrity Real Estateellen degeneresK5 GlobalMichael KivesMontecitoPortia de Rossi

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Kim Kardashian and Cindy Crawford with 33128 Pacific Coast Highway
    Kim Kardashian buys former Cindy Crawford home in Malibu for $70M
    Kim Kardashian buys former Cindy Crawford home in Malibu for $70M
    Ben Affleck with 1172 Napoli Drive (Getty, Redfin)
    Sale pending on Ben Affleck’s Pacific Palisades mansion
    Sale pending on Ben Affleck’s Pacific Palisades mansion
    Russell Westbrook and 400 N. Bristol Avenue (Getty, Hilyon & Hyland)
    Russell Westbrook puts Brentwood Park home on market for $30M
    Russell Westbrook puts Brentwood Park home on market for $30M
    From left: Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston with her Montecito estate (Google Maps, Getty)
    Oprah flips Montecito estate to Jennifer Aniston for $15M
    Oprah flips Montecito estate to Jennifer Aniston for $15M
    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with 848 Hot Springs Rd (Getty, Compass)
    Ellen DeGeneres flips Montecito estate for $36M
    Ellen DeGeneres flips Montecito estate for $36M
    Joel Silver with 470 Layton Way
    Producer Joel Silver relists Brentwood mansion for $52M
    Producer Joel Silver relists Brentwood mansion for $52M
    33218 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber (Zillow, Getty)
    Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu mansion sells at discount
    Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu mansion sells at discount
    Steven Bochco with 1575 Carpri Dr (Compass, Getty)
    Steve Bochco’s estate in Pacific Palisades lists for $35M
    Steve Bochco’s estate in Pacific Palisades lists for $35M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.