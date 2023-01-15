Open Menu

New Orleans Pelican CJ McCollum lists Oregon home for $3.5M

Portland Trail Blazers traded the star guard in 2022

Jan.January 15, 2023 05:00 PM
By TRD Staff
New Orleans Pelican CJ McCollum and 869 South Stonehenge Terrace in West Linn, Oregon (Google Maps, Getty)

Former Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum is officially moving on after being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans and has listed his West Linn, Oregon, home for $3.5 million.

Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties has the listing of the 1.3-acre property at 869 South Stonehenge Terrace, Oregon Live reported.

The 5,500-square-foot home includes a 26-foot-long great room, large kitchen, a glass-enclosed wine room, a gym, a series of covered patios, a four-car-garage and Tesla solar panels.

The grounds, designed by JW Landscape Group, include a waterfall and pond, as well as raised garden beds, according to Oregon Live. The estate received a Best of Show award in the 2013 NW Natural Street of Dreams luxury home tour, the outlet reported.

McCollum purchased the property six years ago for $2.4 million, according to the outlet. In addition to the South Stonehenge Terrace property, McCollum and his wife, Elise, own nearly 320 acres of land in the Willamette Valley to produce wine with partner Adelsheim Vineyard.

West Linn has long been a Trailblazer enclave, having served as home for former players Brian Grant, Lamarcus Aldridge and Zach Randolph.

McCollum was originally drafted out of Lehigh University by the Trail Blazers in 2013. After getting off to a quiet start to his career, he blossomed in the 2015-16 season, averaging 20.8 points per game and receiving the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

In February 2022, he was traded to New Orleans, where, playing alongside Zion Williamson, he’s currently averaging 21.3 points per game. He’s been especially hot of late, averaging over 30 points per game over the past five games.

NBA players have been active in the real estate market recently.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson recently purchased a San Antonio mansion from personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry for $7.5 million.

Last month, the Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro paid $10.5 million for a non-waterfront home in Pinecrest, Florida.

— Ted Glanzer




