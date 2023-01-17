Open Menu

Chera family SPAC is back on the hunt

Crown Proptech Acquisitions wants to find another target to take public, pending shareholder vote

New York /
Jan.January 17, 2023 07:51 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Crown Proptech Acquisitions' Richard Chera, CIIG Partners' Gavin Cuneo and Michael Minnick (Getty, CIIG Partners)

From left: Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ Richard Chera, CIIG Partners’ Gavin Cuneo and Michael Minnick (Getty, CIIG Partners)

The Chera family, one of New York’s biggest retail landlords, is renewing plans to take a real estate startup public through a merger with a blank-check company — months after a first attempt fell flat.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions, a special-purpose acquisition company formed two years ago by Richard Chera, disclosed Tuesday that it intends to “continue evaluating business combination opportunities” and that its board has appointed Gavin Cuneo and Michael Minnick of CIIG Capital Partners, another SPAC sponsor, as co-CEOs.

Chera has resigned from the CEO role but will remain a director of the company, the filings show.

Renewed interest in pursuing a merger could be interpreted as a sign of confidence about the prospects of a deal despite the market’s recent skepticism of SPACs, according to a person familiar with the filings.

In December, CIIG Capital closed a SPAC merger with U.K.-based electric-scooter maker Zapp in a deal similar in size to the $280 million that Crown Proptech has in its coffers. CIIG is an investor in Crown Proptech, according to regulatory filings. Crown Proptech shareholders must vote to extend a Feb. 11 deadline to merge with another firm or the SPAC will dissolve and shareholders’ investments will be returned.

Read more

The filings come five months after Crown Proptech failed to merge with its first target, building card-swipe and keyless-entry firm Brivo, after the Chera family failed to drum up enough money to secure additional investments. Crown accused Brivo of violating the terms of the deal and Brivo accused Crown of trying to renegotiate.

The parties have since settled their dispute, and Brivo secured a $75 million loan from California-based Runway Growth Capital in November. Crown Proptech formally ended its pursuit of Brivo on Jan. 13, according to regulatory filings.

Time has not been kind to SPACs. Scott Rechler’s RXR Realty recently pulled the plug on its $345 million proptech investment vehicle, and another by Sam Zell also fizzled out. The New York Times reported that SPACs raised $160 billion in 2021, but only $10 billion in the first quarter of last year.

SPACs surged in prominence during an era of cheap borrowing during the pandemic that followed high-profile failures of traditional initial public offerings by companies including WeWork.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    crown acquisitionsProptechSPACstartupsTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    KKR’s Henry Kravis, Related Companies’ Stephen Ross and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg with 30 Hudson Yards (Getty, Rhododendrites CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
    Surviving the tech wreck: How the Manhattan office market could pivot
    Surviving the tech wreck: How the Manhattan office market could pivot
    From left: Highline Residential's Bilal Khan, Ryan Serhant, and Casa Blanca's Hannah Bomze
    Startup resi brokerages leading NYC firms’ growth
    Startup resi brokerages leading NYC firms’ growth
    Compass broker Terrence Harding and Andres Asion (Twitter/@AndresAsion, Getty)
    ChatGPT: A broker’s best friend?
    ChatGPT: A broker’s best friend?
    From left: Lessen CEO Jay McKee and SMS Assist CEO Marc Shiffman (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, Lessen, SMS Assist)
    Property-services startup Lessen acquires rival for $950M
    Property-services startup Lessen acquires rival for $950M
    From left: Ben Uretsky, Mitch Wainer, Jesse Mauro, Marc Hartman, and Alec Hartman (Welcome Homes, Getty)
    Home building startup raises $29M in Series A
    Home building startup raises $29M in Series A
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.