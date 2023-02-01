Open Menu

Top broker Tamir Shemesh out at Serhant

Termination comes one year after broker’s abrupt departure from Douglas Elliman

New York /
Feb.February 01, 2023 12:28 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tamir Shemesh and Ryan Serhant

Tamir Shemesh and Ryan Serhant (Serhant)

Tamir Shemesh, a top-producing Manhattan broker, has been terminated from Serhant, the brokerage confirmed to The Real Deal.

The reasons for Shemesh’s termination, which comes just over a year after he and his four-person team joined Serhant from Douglas Elliman, were unclear.

The broker’s personal page on Serhant’s website was inaccessible as of Wednesday morning. Shemesh could not immediately be reached for comment.

It’s the broker’s third abrupt exit in recent memory. Shemesh joined Serhant after three years at Douglas Elliman, before departing in January 2022 for unclear reasons, as both he and the firm declined to comment.

Shemesh previously left the Corcoran Group in 2017, suddenly departing the firm after six years over a dispute with senior management. Sources told TRD at the time that Shemesh was asked to leave, but he said the decision was mutual.

Read more

He wasn’t a free agent for long, landing six days later at Douglas Elliman for his second stint at the firm, having previously worked there for 13 years before moving to Corcoran in 2011.

His arrival at Serhant a year ago was a marquee acquisition for the upstart brokerage, which has grown quickly since its founding in 2020, but lacks heavyweight names outside of founder Ryan Serhant.

The Shemesh Team ranked seventh in TRD’s 2021 ranking of Manhattan brokers with $279 million closed across 47 deals. It was the only Serhant team besides the firm’s eponymous founder to be named in the top 50.

Under Serhant’s New Development division, the team has worked on marketing and sales for luxury projects including 1080 Lorimer, a 29-unit luxury residential development in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and The Westly, an Upper West Side condominium known for its cantilevered design at 251 West 91st Street.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    breakingNYC Luxury MarketResidential BrokerageSerhant

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Breaking, 421a, Kathy Hochul, housing
    Hochul: Extend the 421a deadline for construction
    Hochul: Extend the 421a deadline for construction
    Louis Buckworth with 520 Park Ave
    520 Park Avenue unit sells for $22M in rare resale
    520 Park Avenue unit sells for $22M in rare resale
    Williamsburg apartment buildings
    Williamsburg penthouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts
    Williamsburg penthouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts
    10 Riverside Boulevard (One Waterline Square, Getty)
    Holiday hangover: Manhattan’s luxe market is stuck
    Holiday hangover: Manhattan’s luxe market is stuck
    CoStar Group’s Andrew Florance and News Corporation's Rupert Murdoch
    What CoStar — and resi brokers — could get from a Move acquisition
    What CoStar — and resi brokers — could get from a Move acquisition
    Clockwise from top: StreetEasy's Caroline Burton, The Agency's Michael Biryla and Keller Williams' Will Krooss-Tadas, funnel, money, homes
    StreetEasy comes for sellers’ leads
    StreetEasy comes for sellers’ leads
    Joe Tsai with 220 Central Park South, Vlad Doronin with 730 Fifth Avenue, Paul Allen with 4 East 66th Street, Michael Stern with 111 57th Street
    Here are NYC’s 10 priciest homes of 2022
    Here are NYC’s 10 priciest homes of 2022
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.