Top broker Tamir Shemesh out at Serhant

Tamir Shemesh, a top-producing Manhattan broker, has been terminated from Serhant, the brokerage confirmed to The Real Deal.

The reasons for Shemesh’s termination, which comes just over a year after he and his four-person team joined Serhant from Douglas Elliman, were unclear.

The broker’s personal page on Serhant’s website was inaccessible as of Wednesday morning. Shemesh could not immediately be reached for comment.

It’s the broker’s third abrupt exit in recent memory. Shemesh joined Serhant after three years at Douglas Elliman, before departing in January 2022 for unclear reasons, as both he and the firm declined to comment.

Shemesh previously left the Corcoran Group in 2017, suddenly departing the firm after six years over a dispute with senior management. Sources told TRD at the time that Shemesh was asked to leave, but he said the decision was mutual.

He wasn’t a free agent for long, landing six days later at Douglas Elliman for his second stint at the firm, having previously worked there for 13 years before moving to Corcoran in 2011.

His arrival at Serhant a year ago was a marquee acquisition for the upstart brokerage, which has grown quickly since its founding in 2020, but lacks heavyweight names outside of founder Ryan Serhant.

The Shemesh Team ranked seventh in TRD’s 2021 ranking of Manhattan brokers with $279 million closed across 47 deals. It was the only Serhant team besides the firm’s eponymous founder to be named in the top 50.

Under Serhant’s New Development division, the team has worked on marketing and sales for luxury projects including 1080 Lorimer, a 29-unit luxury residential development in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and The Westly, an Upper West Side condominium known for its cantilevered design at 251 West 91st Street.