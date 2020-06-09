Open Menu

“Modern Family” star buys sprawling Beverly Park estate

Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello are mansion’s 5th owners since 2014

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jun.June 09, 2020 11:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, with the home (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, and Realtor.com via Dirt.com)
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, with the home (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, and Realtor.com via Dirt.com)

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara and her actor husband Joe Manganiello have added a sprawling Beverly Park estate to their list of Los Angeles luxury residences.

The pair dropped $26 million on the landscaped two-acre property from steel industry billionaire Diana Chen, according to Variety. The compound was long-owned by retired baseball slugger Barry Bonds, and has changed hands four times since he sold it in 2014.

The Tuscan-style main house, guesthouse, and pool cabana total around 17,000 square feet. There are six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms on the property. The ornate interiors of the main house include crystal chandeliers and silk carpeting. Amenities include a wet bar, gym, home theater, and a large kitchen. The grounds include gardens, olive tree-lined pathways, and a large swimming pool. There’s also a sports court.

Bonds owned the home from 2002 to 2014. The former San Francisco Giants superstar both remodeled and expanded the mansion. He sold the property to Russian businessman Alexey Kurochkin for $22 million, who then sold it three years later to Luo and Ruixie Huang for $26.5 million.

The couple took a loss when they sold it last year to Chen for $23 million. Chen put the house on the market shortly after that, asking $30 million.

Vergara owns at least two other properties in the Los Angeles area — another Tuscan-style home in Beverly Hills and a unit at Elad Group’s Carlyle Residences condo tower in Westwood.

L.A.’s luxury market has heated up in the last few weeks, after state- and county-wide coronavirus restrictions have loosened. Billionaire mogul David Geffen just paid $68 million for a 19,000-square-foot Richard Meier-designed Beverly Hills mansion, from Casey Wasserman. [Variety]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Beverly ParkCelebrity Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Spelling Manor with Sam Palmer and Petra Ecclestone (Hilton & Hyland, Getty, iStock)

Spelling Manor needs a Downton Abbey-like army of attendants

Spelling Manor needs a Downton Abbey-like army of attendants
Robert Shapiro and Ariana Grande, with the home (Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Ariana Grande’s new Bird Streets pad was in Ponzi schemer’s portfolio

Ariana Grande’s new Bird Streets pad was in Ponzi schemer’s portfolio
Elon Musk and the properties (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Elon Musk lists another 5 homes for nearly $100M

Elon Musk lists another 5 homes for nearly $100M
Ed McMahon and his Beverly Hills and Bel Air homes (Credit: Christa Chapman via Flickr, Redfin)

As LA luxury market heats back up, Ed McMahon’s former homes list

As LA luxury market heats back up, Ed McMahon’s former homes list
Ex-Clipper Chris Paul (Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Ex-Clipper Chris Paul hustles back into LA luxury real estate

Ex-Clipper Chris Paul hustles back into LA luxury real estate
Elon Musk and the two homes (Credit: Google Maps and Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Elon Musk lists Bel Air properties after tweeting: “Will own no house”

Elon Musk lists Bel Air properties after tweeting: “Will own no house”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan on the hunt for a mansion in the hills

Harry and Meghan on the hunt for a mansion in the hills
Bill and Melinda Gates and the home (Credit: Frederic Stevens/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Bill and Melinda Gates pick up $43M beachfront mansion

Bill and Melinda Gates pick up $43M beachfront mansion
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.