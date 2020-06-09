“Modern Family” star buys sprawling Beverly Park estate

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara and her actor husband Joe Manganiello have added a sprawling Beverly Park estate to their list of Los Angeles luxury residences.

The pair dropped $26 million on the landscaped two-acre property from steel industry billionaire Diana Chen, according to Variety. The compound was long-owned by retired baseball slugger Barry Bonds, and has changed hands four times since he sold it in 2014.

The Tuscan-style main house, guesthouse, and pool cabana total around 17,000 square feet. There are six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms on the property. The ornate interiors of the main house include crystal chandeliers and silk carpeting. Amenities include a wet bar, gym, home theater, and a large kitchen. The grounds include gardens, olive tree-lined pathways, and a large swimming pool. There’s also a sports court.

Bonds owned the home from 2002 to 2014. The former San Francisco Giants superstar both remodeled and expanded the mansion. He sold the property to Russian businessman Alexey Kurochkin for $22 million, who then sold it three years later to Luo and Ruixie Huang for $26.5 million.

The couple took a loss when they sold it last year to Chen for $23 million. Chen put the house on the market shortly after that, asking $30 million.

Vergara owns at least two other properties in the Los Angeles area — another Tuscan-style home in Beverly Hills and a unit at Elad Group’s Carlyle Residences condo tower in Westwood.

L.A.’s luxury market has heated up in the last few weeks, after state- and county-wide coronavirus restrictions have loosened. Billionaire mogul David Geffen just paid $68 million for a 19,000-square-foot Richard Meier-designed Beverly Hills mansion, from Casey Wasserman. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch