Open Menu

Developer plans 144-key hotel near near Staples Center

An entity tied to Bryan Domyan wants to build 61K sf development on South Hope

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jun.June 16, 2020 01:05 PM
By Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bryan Domyan and the S. Hope Street development site (Credit: Google Maps)
Bryan Domyan and the S. Hope Street development site (Credit: Google Maps)

A 144-room hotel could rise a few blocks from the Staples Center, which would add to Los Angeles’ massive pipeline of hotel construction projects.

An entity controlled by developer Bryan Domyan filed plans for the 11-story, 61,000-square-foot project at 1130 South Hope Street in Downtown, according to property records.

The El Segundo-based LLC bought the 7,700-square-foot development site in February for $6.5 million, records show. The previous owner demolished a 38-unit apartment building there sometime after December 2018. Domyan did not immediately return a request for comment.

Several other hotel projects are in the works in the area, and others have been built there in the last few years.

In April, Anschutz Entertainment Group filed for a 160-key hotel around the corner at South Grand Avenue and West 11th Street. AEG is the owner of the Staples Center and L.A. Live. It plans to add more hotel rooms as part of a $1.2 billion overhaul of the properties.

Lightstone Group is also building an 1,150-key hotel complex at its “Fig + Pico” mixed-use development nearby. And Relevant Group is overhauling the Morrison Hotel down the street at West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street.

L.A. has been on a hotel-building binge in recent years. As of last summer, there were 45 projects with 7,500 rooms under construction, and 268 projects with 40,190 rooms in the planning stages.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Downtown Los Angeleshospitality

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
 Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty)

California hotels ready the hand sanitizer and close the gyms

California hotels ready the hand sanitizer and close the gyms
An illustration of Gavin Newsom (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images and iStock)

California, meet Phase 3: Stage set for bars, gyms, hotels, production studio reopenings

California, meet Phase 3: Stage set for bars, gyms, hotels, production studio reopenings
Rendering of the project

LA Trade Tech plans new 80K sf building for DTLA campus

LA Trade Tech plans new 80K sf building for DTLA campus
From left: Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmember Jose Huizar, and Mayor Eric Garcetti (Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images, and Twitter)

“Greed, corruption, and deception”: City’s top pols want Huizar out

“Greed, corruption, and deception”: City’s top pols want Huizar out
Onni Group’s Rossano DeCotiis and a rendering of the project

Onni Group must redesign Times Mirror Square project, but the clock is ticking

Onni Group must redesign Times Mirror Square project, but the clock is ticking
Smoke Tokes was one business that burned over the weekend (Credit: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Federal investigators probe large fire at cannabis products warehouse

Federal investigators probe large fire at cannabis products warehouse
Scott Wiener, Lena Gonzalez

Check, please: California bill would give restaurants leverage to renegotiate leases

Check, please: California bill would give restaurants leverage to renegotiate leases
City National Plaza, CommonWealth CEO Brett Munger Calpers CEO Marcie Frost

CalPERS venture snags $550M refi on City National Plaza tower

CalPERS venture snags $550M refi on City National Plaza tower
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.