Developer plans 144-key hotel near near Staples Center

A 144-room hotel could rise a few blocks from the Staples Center, which would add to Los Angeles’ massive pipeline of hotel construction projects.

An entity controlled by developer Bryan Domyan filed plans for the 11-story, 61,000-square-foot project at 1130 South Hope Street in Downtown, according to property records.

The El Segundo-based LLC bought the 7,700-square-foot development site in February for $6.5 million, records show. The previous owner demolished a 38-unit apartment building there sometime after December 2018. Domyan did not immediately return a request for comment.

Several other hotel projects are in the works in the area, and others have been built there in the last few years.

In April, Anschutz Entertainment Group filed for a 160-key hotel around the corner at South Grand Avenue and West 11th Street. AEG is the owner of the Staples Center and L.A. Live. It plans to add more hotel rooms as part of a $1.2 billion overhaul of the properties.

Lightstone Group is also building an 1,150-key hotel complex at its “Fig + Pico” mixed-use development nearby. And Relevant Group is overhauling the Morrison Hotel down the street at West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street.

L.A. has been on a hotel-building binge in recent years. As of last summer, there were 45 projects with 7,500 rooms under construction, and 268 projects with 40,190 rooms in the planning stages.