Open Menu

College students pay up to break leases and ditch dorms

California doesn’t protect lease-breaking related to coronavirus pandemic though many universities have shifted to online classes

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jun.June 17, 2020 10:04 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Some California college students are cutting big checks to their landlords to break leases (Credit: iStock)
Some California college students are cutting big checks to their landlords to break leases (Credit: iStock)

California state law now protects residents from getting evicted over nonpayment but it does not address a different need among renters, particularly college students.

With many California colleges and universities having canceled in-person classes over coronavirus concerns, students who signed apartment leases are now stuck with no legal way to exit without paying penalties, according to the Los Angeles Times.

While state lawmakers barred evictions and foreclosures soon after the virus took hold, they have yet to address the issue of breaking a lease.

Renters — including college students — can only legally break their leases in accordance with the previously agreed-upon terms. In some cases, that means paying a lump sum to vacate the unit.

The 23-campus California State University system is among those that have moved primarily to online courses for the fall, which will cut into occupancy levels at surrounding apartment properties.

One UC Irvine student said she and her three roommates paid almost $2,000 each to break their lease with landlord Irvine Company, according to the Times. Only Solano County passed a law allowing residents to break their leases without penalty as long as it’s related to the pandemic.

Other students are reconsidering whether to rent an apartment near their schools if they’ll only have one or two classes if any on campus this semester.

Low occupancy could spell trouble for student housing investors. Though much has changed since April, pre-leasing rates then were relatively unchanged at around 65 percent, compared to 2019; leasing rates vary considerably between markets.

San Francisco Bay Area tenant law attorney Joseph Tobener said that he’s fielding between 15 to 20 calls a week from parents and students who want to break their leases, according to the Times. [LAT]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirusstudent housing

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Councilmember Mike Bonin (Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Another gut-punch: LA City Council mulls apartment vacancy tax ballot measure

Another gut-punch: LA City Council mulls apartment vacancy tax ballot measure
L.A. Residents Buy In Bakersfield For Value (Credit: iStock)

Value makes Bakersfield a top destination for Angelenos

Value makes Bakersfield a top destination for Angelenos
Homeless tents lining sidewalks in Skid Row (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

LA County homeless up to 67K as affordable housing efforts lag

LA County homeless up to 67K as affordable housing efforts lag
Eric Garcetti, Nury Martinez, and Daniel Yukelson (Credit: Marc Flores and Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Imahes, Linkedin, and iStock)

LA landlords sue city over residential eviction ban

LA landlords sue city over residential eviction ban
 Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty)

California hotels ready the hand sanitizer and close the gyms

California hotels ready the hand sanitizer and close the gyms
Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Chief Justice of California

California judges postpone decision on resuming evictions and foreclosures

California judges postpone decision on resuming evictions and foreclosures
The Egyptian theater (Credit: iStock)

LA movie theaters will soon reopen, but they won’t be the same

LA movie theaters will soon reopen, but they won’t be the same
An illustration of Gavin Newsom (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images and iStock)

California, meet Phase 3: Stage set for bars, gyms, hotels, production studio reopenings

California, meet Phase 3: Stage set for bars, gyms, hotels, production studio reopenings
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.