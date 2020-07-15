Open Menu

Average June rent hike in LA was smallest in 5 years

The 4% rise — also for Orange County — was still higher than the national average, federal stats show

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 15, 2020 01:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Downtown Los Angeles (Credit: iStock)
Downtown Los Angeles (Credit: iStock)

Landlords hiked residential rents in Los Angeles by an average of just 4 percent in June, the smallest annual increase since October 2015. Landlords in Orange County raised rents by the same amount.

The increases for both counties — compared to June 2019 — come as the statewide eviction moratorium remains in force. It also compares to the rent increase of 5.8 percent from June 2018 to June 2019, according to federal statistics, first reported by the Los Angeles Daily News.

But the news is not all positive for tenants. The 4 percent rise is higher than the national average of 3.2 percent last month. That, too, was the smallest increase since May 2014, according to the report. Rents in L.A. and Orange counties also outpaced overall inflation in the area, which was 1.4 percent year-over-year in June.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates rents based on consumers and landlord surveys.

Other rent trackers have shown that rents have actually fallen in recent months in L.A. County. RealPage found that overall rents declined 3.3 percent year-over-year in May, and 0.8 percent year-over-year in April.

RealPage said the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a large dropoff in overall demand. According to its numbers, the overall decline in rent was a result of a dip at the top and middle markets — rents at the low-end remained flat. [LADN]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
housing marketMultifamily Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
8940 N Reseda Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Developers eye Northridge site for 51-unit apartment complex

Developers eye Northridge site for 51-unit apartment complex
Mike Bonin

LA punts on apartment vacancy tax ballot measure

LA punts on apartment vacancy tax ballot measure
Nury Martinez

LA approves biggest rent relief program of any city in US. Is it enough?

LA approves biggest rent relief program of any city in US. Is it enough?
Councilmember Mike Bonin (Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Another gut-punch: LA City Council mulls apartment vacancy tax ballot measure

Another gut-punch: LA City Council mulls apartment vacancy tax ballot measure
Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Chief Justice of California

California judges postpone decision on resuming evictions and foreclosures

California judges postpone decision on resuming evictions and foreclosures
Rents are declining in L.A. County (Credit: iStock)

Coronavirus pushes down rents in LA County

Coronavirus pushes down rents in LA County
Nury Martinez, City Hall (Credit: Twitter, iStock)

City of LA’s $100M rental subsidy program would be boon to multifamily landlords

City of LA’s $100M rental subsidy program would be boon to multifamily landlords
Fewer homes are selling across Southern California, but low supply helped push pricing up across the region.

Far fewer SoCal homes traded in April, but prices rose

Far fewer SoCal homes traded in April, but prices rose
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.