Lori Loughlin, ahead of jail sentencing, picks up Hidden Hills mansion

Actress and her husband, both implicated in the college admissions scandal, paid $9.5M for

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Aug.August 12, 2020 11:00 AM
Staff
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli (Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage via Getty Images)
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli could be spending some time in jail soon, but they’ll have a new place to call home when they get out.

The couple purchased a newly constructed 11,750-square-foot home in Hidden Hills for $9.5 million, according to Variety. The home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The home is about the size of the Bel Air mansion they sold last month for $18.7 million. It sold for more than what they paid in 2014, but well below the original ask of $28.7 million in January.

The two are scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 21 for paying bribes to secure their daughter’s admission to University of Southern California.

Nearly three dozen parents paid consultant Rick Singer more than $25 million over several years to fraudulently get their kids accepted to colleges. Bay Area developer Bruce Isackson and Irvine-based developer Robert Flaxman were among those also charged.

Loughlin is expected to spend two months in prison, while Giannulli is expected to spend five months in prison.

The couple will have around 1.6 acres to themselves when they get out. Their new home has a gym, movie theater and views of the San Fernando Valley. [Variety]Dennis Lynch 

Tags
Celebrity Real EstateHidden HillsLA Luxury Market

