Priscilla Presley lists Beverly Hills home for $16M

The villa-style home was built in the mid-1950s

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Aug.August 18, 2020 09:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Priscilla Presley and the home (Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images, and Hilton & Hyland)
Another Los Angeles home with a Presley family pedigree is on the market. It’s not a former home of the King, but of his wife — actress Priscilla Presley.

Presley has listed an 8,550-square-foot Italian villa-style mansion in Beverly Hills for just under $16 million, according to the L.A. Times.

The home was built in 1951 but has been updated. It has seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The primary suite opens up to a private terrace.

Stairs lead from the home down to a pool and patio area with landscaped lawns and gardens. The grounds total just over an acre.

The property is on the market for the first time in 45 years, according to brokerage Hilton & Hyland. Jonah Wilson with the firm has the listing.

Presley came out on top with her last real estate sale in L.A. — a Brentwood home she listed sold above her asking price after just 10 days on the market.

Presley was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973. She starred in three films in the “Naked Gun” franchise and appeared for five years on the soap opera “Dallas” in the mid-1980s.

Her late husband owned numerous properties around Southern California over the years and his connection to those homes is regularly advertised in listings.

The most recent of Elvis’ homes to trade sold last March for $26 million to the late Harry Morton, who died in November from a heart-related condition. Elvis and Priscilla Presley bought the home shortly after marrying in 1967. [LAT]Dennis Lynch

