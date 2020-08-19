“Keeping up with the Kardashians” matriarch Kris Jenner parted with her Hidden Hills home for $15 million in an off-market, all-cash deal. It was 50 percent more than what she paid for the property, according to Variety, which first reported the sale.

The roughly 9,500-square-foot home was Jenner’s main residence and located just across the street from a home owned by her daughter Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West according to the report.

It’s also not far from a 5-acre property her business mogul daughter Kylie Jenner bought in the neighborhood a few months ago for $15 million.

The buyer of Jenner’s home even has a Kylie connection. She is Katharina Harf, who’s father Peter Harf is chairman and CEO of cosmetics giant Coty Inc. Last year, Coty acquired Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics brand for $600 million.

Kris Jenner paid just under $10 million for her home in 2017, and hired designers Waldo Fernandez and Tommy and Kathy Clements to renovate the property. It has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

She is no stranger to Southern California real estate deals. Kris Jenner owns several properties, including a mansion in the Coachella Valley and a condo in Calabasas.

Considering the pace her children buy and sell property, Jenner seemingly passed on some wisdom.

In 2018, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West’s Hidden Hills mansion was appraised at $60 million, — well above the $20 million they spent on the property, even factoring in the $20 million they paid to renovate it, according to reports. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch